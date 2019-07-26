Amazon River Cruise Deal of the Week July 26, 2019
The Amazon River snakes its way through nine countries in South America and is home to thousands of species of plants and animals, some not found anywhere else on the planet. Far from the beaten path, cruisers are discovering the delights of cruising the Amazon River with Rainforest Cruises.
Those looking to go on the cruise vacation of a lifetime can take advantage of an awesome new cruise deal from Rainforest Cruises which offers a free hotel stay and more when you book your cruise.
Free Luxury Hotel Night and City Tour
When guests book the La Jangada Cruise or the Amazon Dream in Brazil through Rainforest Cruises, they receive a free nights hotel stay in Hotel Amazonia or Blue Tree in Manaus, and Hotel London or Sandis Mirante in Santarem PLUS a guided city tour with each booking.
La Jangada Amazon Cruise Departures:
August 19 – 26 // 8-Days
August 19 – 30 // 12-Days
October 14 – 25 // 12-Days
October 18 – 25 // 8-Days
December 27 – January 7 // 12-Days
December 27 – January 3 // 8-Days
Amazon Dream Cruise Departures:
August 10 – 19 // 10-Days
November 24 – 29 // 6-Days
Learn more about an Amazon River cruise by visiting the Rainforest Cruises Facebook and Instagram pages today!
Please note this Amazon cruise deal is valid for new bookings only, cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, and is subject to availability.
Leave a Comment