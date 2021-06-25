AmaWaterways Partners with Ancestry on Family History Cruises

One of the most popular river cruise lines has a new partnership which could help guests learn more about Europe, but also their family history as well! AmaWaterways has announced a collaboration with Ancestry, one of the most popular family history and genomics providers, on a special cruise package which allows travelers to further personalize and enrich their river cruise experience through pre-cruise private consultation and family history research, onboard presentations and curated excursions accompanied by an expert genealogist throughout the cruise.

“Having grown up along the legendary Elbe River in Germany, I am personally overjoyed by this new collaboration that provides our guests with a unique opportunity to connect with their European roots, through personalized research and specially curated experiences,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Maintaining or creating cherished family connections is more important than ever, and this partnership with the industry-leading team at Ancestry® provides the perfect setting to bring our guests’ treasured family stories to life.”

Heritage on the River: Your Personalized Ancestry Experience

The very first sailing in the new series, Heritage on the River: Your Personalized Ancestry Experience, will depart from Amsterdam on July 30, 2022, for a seven-night cruise on board the 156-guest AmaStella. The cruise will sail the Rhine River with calls on Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland.

Each guest who books the cruise will be matched with a representative from AncestryProGenealogists®, Ancestry’s professional research division, who will conduct a one-hour welcome call to discuss aspects of their family that are of particular interest. From there, the genealogist will conduct a five-hour consultation and research phase delving into family background and identifying places of interest that the guest may visit or pass by during their river cruise.

“At its core, Ancestry is a family history company, and we are constantly looking for new ways to help others uncover their own personal stories and to bring deeper meaning to their findings through genealogical research and heritage travel,” said Jon Lambert, director of global client relations for Ancestry. “We found this same passion for creating enriching life-changing experiences with AmaWaterways Co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst. Their European heritage and appreciation of cultural diversity fit perfectly with Ancestry’s mission to empower journeys of self-discovery to change lives.”

Each guest will also receive a private onboard consultation with their genealogist to review their own family tree. They will also have the opportunity to go on an Ancestry-specific group excursion with their genealogist. Some cruisers can even add-on an Ancestral Home Visit accompanied by a genealogist.

If you’d book a family history cruise, let us know in the comments below!