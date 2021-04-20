AmaWaterways Announces Record Bookings in March

The demand for river cruising has never been higher according to AmaWaterways. The river cruise line announced they’ve opened up bookings for 2023 Europe river cruise itineraries thanks to a record-setting number of bookings in March. The cruise line has new itineraries ranging from 5 to 46 nights and guests who book by June 30 will receive 5 percent cruise savings on 2023 Europe sailings.

“Reservations for our 2022 season are the strongest we have ever seen. We have already received such incredible group and charter interest for our 2023 itineraries that we decided to move ahead quickly and open up these cruises for individual bookings,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “I am excited about our new classical music cruises, 5-night Danube itineraries and Seven River Journeys that have just been announced – each offers an innovative twist on traditional river cruising with unique and inspiring experiences sure to please new and returning guests.”

New itineraries for 2023 include a series of 5-night Majestic Capitals of the Danube cruises visiting Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna with optional new land packages in Kraków, Poland or Salzburg, Austria and 7-night Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube cruises between Budapest and Vienna with concert experiences added to the program of included excursions. AmaWaterways also announced two epic Seven River Journeys through 14 countries for spring and summer 2023.

“I am very optimistic on the future of river cruising and as a pioneer in this sector, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests while working closely with the local communities to offer unique experiences that AmaWaterways is known for,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Whether looking for a traditional 7-night sailing, a shorter 5-night itinerary or an immersive journey spanning multiple rivers and discovering lesser-known destinations, our 2023 offerings meet the needs of every type of traveler.”

Since river cruise ships are significantly smaller with fewer guests, we’ve seen several back in operation already, including in the United States. American Cruise Line and American Queen Steamboat Company have both resumed operation on rivers in the United States as their ships don’t fall under the CDC’s restrictions for ships operating with more than 250 people.