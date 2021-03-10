Alcatraz Cruises to Resume Prison Tour Operations

For the first time in over a year, Alcatraz Cruises will resume ferry service operations to Alcatraz Island beginning March 15, 2021. Alcatraz, an island in San Francisco Bay, grew to infamy as a federal prison home to a whole host of unsavory characters like notorious mobster Al Capone. The island was designated a part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in 1972 and named a National Historic Landmark in 1986. The reopening includes a roundtrip ferry ride to the island, tours of the cellhouse, the recreation yard, the warden’s house and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome back guests to Alcatraz Island aboard our Alcatraz Cruises fleet and are excited that both locals and tourists alike will be able to once again experience our city’s iconic landmark,” said Antonette Sespene, assistant general manager of Alcatraz Cruises.

Visitors will be able to walk through the historic structure and experience the windswept Island, learning about its layered history through outdoor interpretive signs, a free Discovery Guide and digital Apps with historical information, stories, and more. Rangers will be stationed around the Island to assist visitors and answer questions.

Alcatraz Cruises is the official concessioner to the National Park Service and the only operator that goes onto the island. The ferry leaves from Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, a quarter mile from Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco.

Health and Safety

Alcatraz Cruises stresses that the health and safety of crew and guest is the top priority following reopening. Guests can expect the same high standards and welcoming service and experiences have been adapted to ensure heightened cleanliness and to maintain social distance onboard both the ferry and island. The ferry requires guests to wear masks while on board and there are new hand sanitizer stations throughout the experience.

Have you been to San Francisco or taken a tour of Alcatraz Island? Let us know in the comments!