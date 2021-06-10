AIDA Cruises To Restart AIDAstella in July

AIDA Cruises has taken another step in their gradual restart of cruise operations with the announcement that their ship AIDAstella will resume sailing on July 29, 2021 from Palma de Mallorca with calls in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta. The cruises will be 10 and 11-day itineraries with plenty of sail dates to choose from through the end of October. The cruise line also announced Baltic Sea voyages with AIDAsol from the German port Warnemünde into September. The cruise line officially returned to operation in March when they began sailing to the Canary Islands.

German Travel Restrictions

As Europe begins to open up for tourism, the U.S. State Department has downgraded its travel warnings for Germany and several other European nations. The move from Level 4 to Level 3 may not seem that significant, but even small steps in the right direction are a huge help to the cruise and travel industry.

Travelers must register online prior to their arrival in Germany and have the proof of registration with them upon entry. Those just passing through to another country do not have to register their entry online. All air travelers six years and older who are entering the Federal Republic of Germany must be tested prior to departure. The test is waived for fully vaccinated or recovered air travelers and those fully vaccinated need not present a negative test prior to departure.

AIDA Cruises Summer Season Schedule

AIDA Cruises’ full summer schedule is below: