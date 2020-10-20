fbpx

SEARCH

Holland America Sets Sights on Alaska Cruises in 2021
Featured
453 views
453 views

Holland America Sets Sights on Alaska Cruises in 2021

Evan Gove - October 20, 2020
153 Views
Avatar
October 20, 2020

African Dreams

With cruises that visit South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, CroisiEurope shows off the best that land and water have to offer.

Photo: Alexandre Sattler

Lake Kariba, a watery wilderness sandwiched between Zambia and Zimbabwe, stretches nearly 140 miles long, and expands 25 miles at its widest point. Dubbed Africa’s Inland Sea, it’s the largest manmade lake in the world. Its calm blue-green waters, flanked by the Zambezi Escarpment mountain range, are sliced with gnarly branches of drowned trees, evidence of a semi-submerged dead forest.

Groups of massive Nile crocodiles sprawl in mud and slink through the shallows, their eyes watching for prey. Hippos wallow nearby and birdlife abounds, with more than 250 species recorded, including rare songbirds, herons, egrets, kingfishers, and storks. The owl-like screech of the African fish eagle provides a repeating, natural soundtrack, its call so well-known and distinct that it’s often referred to as “the voice of Africa.” Along the shoreline, elephants, antelope, buffalo, lions, and more emerge from thick forests to hunt, or drink from the nutrient-rich reservoir.

Cruising this fertile freshwater sea is one of the highlights of CroisiEurope’s nine-day, southern Africa cruise, including visits to four countries — South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe — with land and water safaris and a stay at a private, island lodge.

The adventure starts in Johannesburg with a visit to the award-winning Apartheid Museum, before boarding a plane to Kasane, Botswana, and then a small boat to CroisiEurope’s Cascades Lodge on Impalila Island in Namibia. The tranquil, in-the-middle-of-nowhere luxury lodge is set on a secluded islet and surrounded by lush tropical foliage and the Zambezi River.

There are eight riverside bungalows with indoor and outdoor showers, and private decks with plunge pools. The communal open-air living, lounge, and dining areas are decorated with African artifacts and photography, local hardwoods, and rich textures. There are several indoor and outdoor sitting areas overlooking the river, prime for wildlife viewing (and relaxing.) A meandering network of floating wooden boardwalks, edged with palm trees, lead from the main lodge to the bungalows, and to other secluded island coves.

Excerpt Only. Click to Read the Full Article.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Let us know your comments!
##############
Avatar
Author

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright are a well-known travel writing team and authors of more than 30 guidebooks. Their work has appeared in a variety of publications including USA Today, Porthole Cruise Magazine, Yankee, National Geographic Traveler and the Boston Globe. They have traveled extensively, but their favorite vacation spot is home. Diane lives with her husband on Cape Cod, and Pam lives with her husband on the seacoast of New Hampshire.

The Latest

Holland America Sets Sights on Alaska Cruises in 2021
Featured
453 views
453 views

Holland America Sets Sights on Alaska Cruises in 2021

Evan Gove - October 20, 2020

As cruise lines continue beefing up their offerings for 2021, Holland America Line announced a renewed focus on Alaska with a full lineup of cruises and land excursions…

6,807Followers
979Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions