Adventures By Disney Announces New European River Cruises

One of the biggest names in cruising and entertainment is expanding their river cruise options in the coming years and that’s great news for those interested in a European river cruise. Adventures by Disney, a provider of group family vacations all over the world, has announced new 30 sailings along four of Europe’s most celebrated rivers: Danube, Rhine, Rhone and Seine.

One voyage even comes with a special perk: guests aboard Rhine River voyages can travel to Papenburg, Germany, for an inside look at the construction of the fifth Disney Cruise Line ocean ship, the Disney Wish.

Adventures By Disney

In collaboration with AmaWaterways, a top name in luxury river cruising, each trip is an active, immersive experience curated by the family travel experts at Disney.

On Rhine River cruises, guests explore storybook villages in Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Highlights include a toboggan ride through the black forest, high-adrenaline thrills at an indoor winter park, horseback riding through the French countryside and a voyage through the Upper Middle Rhine Valley offering up-close views of 30 majestic castles.

New on the Rhine River itinerary is a unique excursion to Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where the newest Disney Cruise Line ships are being built. Guests who book this activity will go behind-the-magic at the building docks on a privately guided hard-hat tour led by a Disney Imagineer. This intimate, limited-capacity experience will be available at an additional charge on all 2021 departures.

Four Unique River Cruises

Along with the Rhine, there are three more spectacular rivers to explore and enjoy:

Danube River sailings visit eight unforgettable destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, where adventurers roam medieval ruins, scale treetop rope bridges and marvel at the rolling hills made famous in “The Sound of Music.”

Rhone River vacations through the south of France transport guests to sun-soaked Provence, a region celebrated for its colorful culture, charming villages, lush vineyards and world-renowned cuisine. Interactive excursions include an art workshop inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, a private truffle-hunting experience and tasting, and kayaking beneath a 2,000-year-old Roman aqueduct.

Seine River cruises celebrate the magnificence of rural France with visits to picturesque provincial towns, the historic beaches of Normandy, Monet’s House and Gardens, the dramatic cliffs of Etretat, and Paris – the “City of Lights.”

Themed European River Cruises

The 2021 Adventures by Disney river cruise lineup includes a variety of specialty sailings that feature themed offerings onboard and onshore, in addition to the excursions and entertainment already built into each itinerary.

Throughout the year, select departures are reserved for families traveling without children. During these adult-exclusive sailings, guests 18 years of age and older enjoy all of the magic of an Adventures by Disney river cruise with the addition of tailored enhancements designed just for them. These dedicated sailings meet the increased demand among adult travelers for Adventures by Disney’s unique blend of sophistication, variety and adventure in a fun, comfortable setting.

Special adult-only vacations include themed Oktoberfest sailings on the Danube River andFood and Wine cruises on the Rhine River, each offering an extra serving of refinement and fun for culinary connoisseurs and “foodies” alike. Also on the Danube, festive Christmas Market cruises are a magical way for families to celebrate the holidays like never before. Each of these specialty vacations is offered twice in 2021.

