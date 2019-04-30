A Tourist’s Guide to Miami’s Lincoln Road

Some cities just feel like vacation. From the sights and scenery to the food and entertainment, Miami Beach drips with a laissez-faire attitude perfect for those visitors primed for a great vacation. If you can somehow pull yourself away from the soft sand and warm waters of one of America’s best strips of beach, the rest of the Miami Beach peninsula offers visitors plenty of options for fun, especially pre- or post-cruise. Lincoln Road, the only street on Miami Beach you won’t find any cars, is the area’s premier dining, shopping and entertainment district and worth a visit for those not familiar with the sights, tastes and sounds of South Beach.

Lincoln Road for Tourists

Much like migrating birds, those from northern states, Europe, and Canada descend on Miami Beach during the winter months to escape the dreaded cold and snow. Those leaving on a cruise from PortMiami tend to show up in town a day or two early so there’s plenty of time to sip Cuban espresso and catch a few rays before their real vacation even starts. Looking for something to do while in town? Enter Lincoln Road.

Lincoln Road is a mile-long promenade featuring a nice mix of today’s most popular brands and local boutiques. This pedestrian-only section of Miami Beach is perfect for those looking to pick up the latest swimwear fashions or improve their cruise-wear prior to embarkation. Forgot your sunglasses? Need new sandals? Head to Lincoln Road.

Come for the Shopping, Stay for the Eats

One staple of the Miami restaurant scene that’s on full display is al fresco dining. Colorful umbrellas line the sidewalks as visitors enjoy a mix of casual and high-end dining options from cultures and regions all over the world.

If you’re staying at the Hampton Inn Miami South Beach just a block from Lincoln Road, the spot to check out for great local Cuban cuisine is Havana 1957. Try the tostones, a twice-fried plantain chips eaten as a side dish with Cuban staples like Moros y Cristianos (Black Beans and Rice) or picadillo, a ground beef and vegetable dish.

One of the most popular spots for locals and tourists alike, SUSHISAMBA has a sushi menu which rivals any in the city. Lauded for impeccable service with very knowledgeable staff, SUSHISAMBA is perfect for those looking to try something new and different when it comes to their Miami culinary experience. Like many restaurants lining Lincoln Road, this sushi-fusion eatery draws on influences from Peru and Brazil among others when crafting their unique Japanese dishes.

Never a Dull Events Schedule

It’s hard to visit Lincoln Road and not run into some kind of event, exhibit or musical performance. Keep your fitness goals in line while vacationing on Lincoln Road with yoga or zumba classes or keep lunch local at the weekly farmer’s market.

Like antiques? Every two weeks the Outdoor Antique and Collectible Market opens up shop on Lincoln Road with a huge collection of art, jewelry, clothing, furniture and a whole lot more. It’s easy to be inspired by art-deco style hotels like Gale South Beach and visitors take that inspiration to the many galleries and musical venues along Lincoln Road which promote and celebrate all the cultures found in Florida’s most diverse city.

When’s your next trip to Miami? Lincoln Road is easily accessible and a great spot for new tourists or veteran vacationers to spend the morning, afternoon or evening. Click the graphic below and don’t miss out!