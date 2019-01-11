SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 11, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
68 views
68 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 11, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 11, 2019
89 Views
January 11, 2019

A New Way to Enjoy Porthole Cruise Magazine

Porthole Cruise Magazine

Do you want the world’s best cruise magazine in the palm of your hand where you roam? Due to all of your love and support, we’ve made your life easier with our NEW mobile-friendly and tablet-optimized view on our free Porthole app or desktop at NO Additional Cost!

That’s now possible thanks to BlueToad Lily, an innovative digital platform where digital subscribers can read Porthole Cruise Magazine in its entirety. The platform is seamless, beautiful and easy to use for people of all technology ability levels. Head over to your app store and download the FREE Porthole Cruise Magazine app to get started!

Our NEW Porthole app gives you the ability to:  

  • View the most beautiful travel locations, up-and-coming cruise ships, and all of your favorite shore excursions in high definition with easily manageable page-turning throughout the magazine!
  • Sort through all of your favorite sections and read the content you want to read, including Ship Reviews, Wellness, and Food & Drink, from our easy-to-navigate menu.
  • See a product you like? Have instant access to all Advertiser’s websites with just a click of a button.
  • Say goodbye to the annoyance of pinching in and zooming! Text size is adjustable to suit your viewing needs.
  • Always on the go? This new app features audio access for easy listening wherever you are!
  • Share your favorite stories/content to your social media … or maybe send a friend an adventure idea you’ve been wanting to take for a long time.
  • Have all of your Porthole magazine issues easily accessible and organized into one big archive.
  • Immediate access to all of your favorite Porthole media including, Porthole.com, our Porthole blog and social media sites, as well as all of your favorite Youtube Cruise Control videos with Bill Panoff.
  • Know someone from another country who would love our magazine? No problem! Our new app contains up to 7 different languages (English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Dutch, Portuguese, and Italian)
  • Looking for something in particular? No need to look through our whole magazine. Our search bar will allow you to enter any keyword to take you straight to what you are looking for.
  • Need further assistance? A free tutorial to help you navigate through all the features.

It’s easy to sort through all your favorite sections and read the content YOU want to read, including Ship Reviews, Wellness and Food & Drink. The platform also provides a path to Porthole’s other digital content like our YouTube channel, Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Seamlessly switch from your favorite articles to videos to adding your thoughts to the discussions on Porthole’s social media channels and get the most out of your subscription. 

Let us know your favorite part of the Porthole app in the comments below!

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 28, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week
630 views
630 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 28, 2018

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 28, 2018
Flying with Pets: What Do YOU Think?
Cruise News
862 views5
862 views5

Flying with Pets: What Do YOU Think?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 27, 2018
When is the Best Time to Cruise?
Cruise Tips
2170 views
2170 views

When is the Best Time to Cruise?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 26, 2018
For Shore: Your Daily Tot on Tortola
Destinations
420 views
420 views

For Shore: Your Daily Tot on Tortola

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 24, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 11, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
68 views
68 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 11, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 11, 2019

There's nothing better than being in the club. In this case, we're talking about Azamara Club Cruises and their latest back to back cruising on board credit…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions