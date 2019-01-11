A New Way to Enjoy Porthole Cruise Magazine

Do you want the world’s best cruise magazine in the palm of your hand where you roam? Due to all of your love and support, we’ve made your life easier with our NEW mobile-friendly and tablet-optimized view on our free Porthole app or desktop at NO Additional Cost!

That’s now possible thanks to BlueToad Lily, an innovative digital platform where digital subscribers can read Porthole Cruise Magazine in its entirety. The platform is seamless, beautiful and easy to use for people of all technology ability levels. Head over to your app store and download the FREE Porthole Cruise Magazine app to get started!

Our NEW Porthole app gives you the ability to:

View the most beautiful travel locations, up-and-coming cruise ships, and all of your favorite shore excursions in high definition with easily manageable page-turning throughout the magazine!

Sort through all of your favorite sections and read the content you want to read, including Ship Reviews, Wellness, and Food & Drink, from our easy-to-navigate menu.

See a product you like? Have instant access to all Advertiser’s websites with just a click of a button.

Say goodbye to the annoyance of pinching in and zooming! Text size is adjustable to suit your viewing needs.

Always on the go? This new app features audio access for easy listening wherever you are!

Share your favorite stories/content to your social media … or maybe send a friend an adventure idea you’ve been wanting to take for a long time.

Have all of your Porthole magazine issues easily accessible and organized into one big archive.

Immediate access to all of your favorite Porthole media including, Porthole.com, our Porthole blog and social media sites, as well as all of your favorite Youtube Cruise Control videos with Bill Panoff.

Know someone from another country who would love our magazine? No problem! Our new app contains up to 7 different languages (English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Dutch, Portuguese, and Italian)

Looking for something in particular? No need to look through our whole magazine. Our search bar will allow you to enter any keyword to take you straight to what you are looking for.

Need further assistance? A free tutorial to help you navigate through all the features.

