Porthole Cruise Magazine - June 25, 2020
A Healthy Scarlet Lady Heads Back to Europe

It was a beautiful March morning in Miami when Virgin Voyages’ first ship Scarlet Lady slid gracefully into her berth at PortMiami. The excitement was palpable as the sleek grey and red vessel arrived, despite a warning from the State Department against cruising as COVID-19 was spreading the world. 

Now, more than three months later, Scarlet Lady is journeying back across the Atlantic Ocean to repatriate the crew of 270 still on board. The ship left on June 23rd and is expected to arrive back in Genoa, Italy on July 6th. The ship is scheduled to begin cruising the Caribbean in October 2020

The good news is that every crew member on board has been tested for COVID-19 and the ship has been declared virus-free. 

New Virgin Ships on the Way

Gemma Smith, a UK Sales Manager for the cruise line, posted a picture on her Twitter account showing the first few blocks of Virgin Voyages’ third ship beginning to come together. This comes on the heels of the line’s second ship, Valiant Lady, which had a float out ceremony in May. The 110,000 ton ship is scheduled to begin sailing the Mediterranean in May 2021 from her homeport in Barcelona. 

Not much is known about the 3rd ship in the fleet, but that it will closely mirror her sisters in terms of size and amenities. As soon as Virgin Voyages releases the ship’s name and homeport, we’ll let you know. 

Are you planning on booking a Virgin Voyages cruise in 2020 or 2021? Let us know which ship you want to sail on in the comments below! 

