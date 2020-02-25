A Cruiser’s Guide to Bergen, Norway

As a UNESCO World Heritage City, Bergen, Norway offers attractions both ancient and modern. With colorful architecture, ancient cobblestone streets, and a medieval fortress, this charming city is a favorite of cruisers visiting the Norwegian fjords.

Plan Your Bergen Excursion

You can easily explore this maritime marvel on your own on foot or using Bergen’s reliable transportation system. However, there are great options if you prefer a guided tour.

The Bergen Card

If you plan on visiting museums, save money by buying a Bergen Card. To purchase, stop by the tourist station by the Fish Market or buy one online at the Visit Bergen website.

Tip: while you’re at the tourist station, pick up a bus and rail schedule if you’re planning to use public transportation, which is both convenient and affordable.

What to See and Do

There are so many things to do and see in Bergen that it’s hard to condense them down into one article. These are some of the most popular activities.

Fløibanen Funicular Station

Your first stop needs to be the Fløibanen funicular station because queues tend to build up. At the top of Mount Fløyen, you have a spectacular of the surrounding islands, bays, and the city below.

Bryggen Wharf

A UNESCO’s World Heritage List attraction, Bergen’s ancient wharf hails from the year 1360. This is where you’ll find all the best artists, jewelers, and textile designers.

Fisketorget (Fish Market)

Near the Bryggen Wharf, you can stop in at the Fish Market (Fisketorget) for snacks, fish samples, and shops. The market has been a central meeting place for the townsfolk for hundreds of years as Norwegian diets are heavy in fish. The most authentic thing you can eat in Bergen is smoked salmon baguettes, whale burgers, and prawn. If you’re looking for a gift to bring back, a package of smoked fish is your best bet here!

Bergenhus Fortress

Don’t miss the chance to wander around the Bergenhus medieval fortress. It’s one of the oldest buildings in Norway and its right at the entrance of Bergen Harbour. Over the years it’s been used to house royalty, hold church services and as a military fortress.

RELATED: Norway’s Wave of Environmental Innovation

Old Bergen Museum

At this open-air museum, you can experience the atmosphere of 1800s Bergen. The houses are only open for guided tours, so be sure to join one. It’s an interesting look at how people in Norway lived hundreds of years ago.

KODE Art Complex

Stroll through the state of the art four-building KODE museum and view works by Picasso, Edvard Munch, and more. There are multiple galleries so you can spend as much time as you’d like viewing the art.

Shopping in Bergen

At the main shopping malls, buy premium-quality jumpers made from the wool of nearby mountain sheep. Here are some specific shops you can check out.

Norden og Verden: Scandinavian-made wooding cutting boards, leather bags, wallpaper

Juhls Silver Gallery: Handmade earrings and necklaces

Museum of Norwegian Knitting Industry: Gloves, scarves, and sweaters made on-premises

Where to Eat in Bergen

You’ll be hungry after all of that sight-seeing, or you may want to dive into Bergen’s delicious foods straight off the boat.

Bergen Food Tours

We want to point you in the direction of a Bergen Food Tour. These fabulous tours may fulfill all of your Norwegian food fantasies.

Bryggeloftet & Stuene

The food at Bryggeloftet is pricey, but most customers consider it to be Bergen’s finest classic Norwegian cuisine. Favorites include the mussels and duck with beets.

Torggaten

As the main pedestrian mall, Torggaten is surrounded by restaurants, cafes, and shops. Here are some of our favorite Torggaten restaurants and their specialties.

Pingvinen: Norwegian beers and plukkfisk

Naboen Pub & Restaurant: Nabo planken (a beer-flight with four select beers)

Spisekroken: Cloudberry cheesecake

Zupperia: Rudolph Soup (reindeer with mushrooms)

Godt Brød: Almond buns and cinnamon buns

Henrik Øl & Vinstove

Fancy a drink in Bergen? Henrik Øl & Vinstove, located in Bergen’s downtown area, has more than 50 Scandinavian beers on tap and is a great spot to relax after a few hours of exploring.

How to Get Around

Your ship will probably dock at the main cruise terminal, which is a 10-minute walk from the start of the city center and the main harbor. Larger vessels may dock at Dokken quay, a 20-minute walk from town.

Walk

These attractions are within walking distance of the cruise terminal.

Fløibanen funicular station

Bryggen Wharf

Fish Market

City center

Bergenhus fortress

KODE Museum

Bus, light rail, and taxi

If a walk doesn’t appeal to you, you can hop aboard the shuttle bus that runs from the main cruise terminal. Also, a visit to any of these places necessitates transportation. Try the free light railway, bus, or taxi.

Old Bergen Museum, which is open-air

Ulriken

Trips into the countryside

Segway

Yes, you really can tour Bergen by segway. Join the tour by the cruise terminal, and you’ll experience this ancient city in a uniquely modern way.

Velkommen!

You’re going to love your port call in Bergen, and you’ll hear the word “Velkommen!” (Welcome!) a lot in this charming maritime treasure. Enjoy your visit to Bergen!