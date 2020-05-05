7 Sea-Inspired Items For Around Your Home

We’re all spending a lot more time around the house these days so we decided to put together a list of some awesome stuff you can get to make your home as nautical as possible. If you had your cruise cancelled, these items are sure to make you think of sitting on the beach with your toes in the sand!

WSgift Natural Beach Seashell String Lights

Whether you want to brighten up a living room or patio, these seashell string lights are the best way to brighten things up and give the room an ocean-theme. The string is nearly 14 feet long and features 40 individual LED seashell-embedded bulbs. The lights come with a handy remote control and can operate in a number of different styles: combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/ Flash, slow fade, twinkle/ Flash and steady on.

Feifuns Ocean Night Light Projector with Music Player

Miss watching the waves then falling asleep to the sounds of the ocean? This night light projector from Fiefuns is perfect for a kids room or yours! The projector displays calming waves patterns on the ceiling and the built in music player can be plugged into an MP3 player, CD player or computer so you can play whatever you want. It also has a sleep function so it turns off on its own after you’ve dozed off.

i-Blason Cosmo Series Case for iPhone

If you love the ocean and keeping the screen of your iPhone from getting cracked or scratched, this is the perfect case for you! The front cover of this ocean-themed i-Blason phone case includes a touch sensitive built-in screen protector that helps prevent scratches and cracks and the impact-resistant TPU back provides reliable, stellar protection from scratches, scrapes, bumps, or falls. Adorable, slim design lets you mix and match with your favorite outfits and accessories.

Sea Creations 13″ Beach Chair Wood Wall Clock

If you’re stuck watching the clock and waiting until you can cruise again, why not make it a beach-themed clock? This 13 inch wall clock from Sea Creations depicts a beautiful beach chair design featuring a beach chair and shells. Perfect for any beach house, this clock can make any home feel way more nautical.

EuroCeramica Ocean-Themed Mugs

For plenty of people, the best part of their day is a hot cup of morning coffee. These four assorted ocean-themed mugs are perfect for someone who wishes they were enjoying their morning joe on the balcony of a cruise ship! The mugs feature a lobster, a starfish, a seahorse and fish in four different colors. The mugs are microwave and dishwasher safe for convenience!

Teivio Stone Sea Ocean Life Coasters

What good are new mugs without a set of nautical coasters to go with them! These eight stone coasters from Teivio are made from an absorbent ceramic, which absorb moisture better than a normal silicone coaster to keep your table dry. The designs feature fish, whales, sea turtles, starfish and more so whatever you’re drinking reminds you of cruising the high seas!

Crystal Growing Coral Reef Kit

Few things are as important to our marine ecosystem as coral reefs and now you can grow your own coral reefs at home! The Crystal Growing Coral Reef Kit from Copernicus Toys includes 3 coral forms, trays, terraforming solutions and instructions for growing your own colorful coral replicas. You’ll feel like you’re snorkeling in the Caribbean every time you see them!