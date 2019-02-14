6 Tips for Booking a Last-Minute Winter Cruise

Everyone looks forward to the end of the year. The early winter months represent holidays, celebrations, and quality time with family and friends. However, the winter weather, stressful end of year deadlines, and the celebratory moments also drain your energy. The perfect remedy for the post-holiday season is a last-minute winter cruise getaway.

But how do you go on a spur-of-the-moment escapade without breaking the bank? Cruise lines have found savvy ways of limiting discounts by adding value-added features such as complimentary food and drinks. Though it may be harder to find deals available several years ago, here are 6 tips to help you get the best deal on a last-minute winter cruise.

1. Be Flexible When Booking a Last-Minute Winter Cruise

Trade your high demands for flexibility when looking for a cheap cruise. If you prefer to travel on a big cruise ship, consider a smaller one for a better price. You can search online and compare deals. Even if you have a favorite cruise line, consider other cruise lines for your last minute excursion.

2. Depart From a Local Port

Cruises are not elusive or exclusive vacations of the past. There are plenty of opportunities to find winter cruises. Search for cruises with departure port within driving distance of your home. Though you will need to pay for gas and parking, it will cost less than a roundtrip airfare ticket. Some of the most popular cruise ports include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, New Orleans, Galveston, Baltimore, New York City and many more.

3. Check with the Pros

An expert cruise and travel publication focuses on the things cruise travelers need to know. Read reviews and learn about how to receive exclusive offers and discounts. Get exclusive access to ship reviews, contests, exciting destinations, and specific cruise topics that interest you such as cruise trends, food, drinks, entertainment, lodging, and travel tips.

4. Look for Off-Season Deals

You can enjoy a great off-season cruise deals to some surprisingly beautiful destinations. For example, Australian cruise prices are the lowest from November to March as long as you do not book during the peak holiday period. Enjoy other cheap winter expedition to places such as the Mediterranean, Mexican Riviera, and the Panama Canal.

5. Time Your Meltdown

If you typically get the winter blues or need to decompress after the holiday, then you have some time to plan ahead. Cruise lines generally allow passengers to cancel without penalty 60 to 90 days before departure. Booking right after the cancellation period may land you some deep discounts.

6. Book a Repositioning Cruise

Chances are if you are decompressing, you want some solitude and relaxing activity. If this is the case, consider a repositioning cruise. There are fewer port stops, more cruise time, great cabin selections, good food, fewer people, and arguably the best value for your dollar.

There are few things more relaxing than sailing on a big cruise ship in the sea. Use your passion for cruising and discounts to find crafty ways to book a last-minute winter cruise without paying a premium price.