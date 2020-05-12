5 Ways to Spend the Day in Ibiza

The Belearic island of Ibiza, Spain also referred to as the White Isle, is a little slice of heaven situated on the Mediterranean Sea. The illustrious superclubs and extravagant events have gained Ibiza an international reputation as a “party island.” While enjoying the wild nightlife is a must when you visit, there is a lot more to explore in this scenic coastal town. Get ready to add a few more destinations to your itinerary.

1. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel

Let’s quickly get this one out of the way, after all, what kind of list would this be if I didn’t include at least one super club destination? Not to worry, I’ve got you covered. If you only have one day in Ibiza, you need to check out the Ushuaïa Beach Hotel. While the sun is up, get your tan on and unwind on luxurious beds positioned all along the Playa d’en Bossa beach. With a cocktail in hand and a chill soundtrack filling the air, forget about the stresses of your daily life.

When the sun starts to set and you feel the electricity in the atmosphere build, you’ll begin to understand why the Ushuaïa Beach Hotel is considered the best open-air club on the entire island. Dance the night away with the best music, the coolest parties, and the most exclusive ambiance.

2. Explore the Idyllic Streets of Old Town

Ibiza’s Old Town (Dalt Vila) is an ancient fortified coastal town surrounded by 16th Century Renaissance walls, and oozing with historical charm wherever you look. But it’s still a residential area where you can observe the lively locals flapping their laundry over the balconies. We suggest you pack comfy shoes when you explore the winding, narrow cobblestone streets. The ancient buildings and walls are rich in cultural and historical artifacts, with each step feeling like walking straight back into the 1300s. Bring a camera, these mesmerizing maze-like passages are definitely Instagram-worthy.

One note, if you make it to the top of Castell de Eivissa, it’ll all be worth it for the refreshing ocean breeze. Relax and take in the view of the sparkling city lights and the shimmering ocean water stretching across the horizon. Then, when you start to feel a bit hungry, simply follow the delectable aromas emanating from the bustling, romantic dining spots nearby. Settle in and enjoy a delicious candlelit dinner with your loved one, top it off with a glass of wine, and enjoy a splendid view of the Mediterranean stars.

3. Swim in Cala Conta’s Pristine Waters

Located on the west side of the island, the Cala Conta is considered one of Ibiza’s favorite beaches. It is surrounded by stunning scenery, including sand dunes and rocky cliffs. Relax along the soft, golden sand. Once your skin is dripping in the warm sun, take a dip in the refreshing, crystal clear water. The shallow, gentle, turquoise water is perfect for both adults and little ones to enjoy themselves in. If you’re adventurous enough to venture further out to the rocky coast, bring your goggles and snorkels so you can explore the diverse marine life brimming with activity underwater.

For the adrenaline junkies out there, Cala Conta is considered a beloved cliff-diving location for both locals and tourists alike. Get your blood pumping by leaping off the cliffs with your closest friends and family. But be cautious, cliff-diving can be a dangerous activity and should always be carried out safely.

The Cala Conte is also renowned for its breathtaking views of the wonderful sunset each night. So, sit back, relax, and watch as the sun quietly melts into the sea, slowly veiling the endless ocean sight, golden sand, and bobbing boats in a beautiful warm hue.

4. Puerto de Ibiza

If you prefer a day out shopping, you should check out the Puerto de Ibiza. It is the city’s beautiful port and a timeless location. Seeping out history and culture, there are plenty of delicious restaurants to gorge in, shops to explore, charming bars and antiquated homes. The port is used to moor commercial, private, and passenger boats. So, when the sun begins to set, take a leisurely stroll along the shimmering water and admire the outrageously expensive yachts on display.

5. Ibiza Horse Valley

We have finally reached the final recommendation on this list, but by no means is it the least interesting. Enjoy a day out horse-back riding through gorgeous mountainsides and explore the forests of northern Ibiza like never before. It is suitable for riders aged 14 and up, and riders of all experience levels are welcome, including beginners. You have the option of choosing between a Half Day experience (4-5 hours) which leads you through the mountains, or a Full Day experience (approximately 8 hours) which leads you to the beach. We recommend the Full Day tour because psshh, if it’s a good time of the year you may even be able to swim with the horses!

The Ibiza Horse Valley was established in 2010 as a sanctuary and rehabilitation facility for mistreated and abandoned horses. It is a not-for-profit that receives funding primarily from sponsorships, donations, and organized horse-riding treks. So, you can rest assured your funds will be directed towards a worthy cause.

–Roman Geathers

Roman Geathers is a freelance content writer, copywriter, and eBook ghostwriter focused on providing valuable information and helping businesses grow. He’s traveled to over 15 countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan, just to name a few.