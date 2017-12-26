5 Faves: The Suite Life (on Silversea Cruises)

Porthole’s 5 Faves

The Suite Life

Silversea Cruises Makes Anniver-“sea”-ries Extra Special

My husband, Humberto, and I have marked our last five wedding anniversaries at sea — in fact, we’ve come to call them anniver-“sea”-ries — and have enjoyed awesome at-sea celebrations on Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Silversea Cruises ships. After all, a cruise is ideal for special occasions as it serves up an abundance of good food, endless horizons, exotic ports, and lots of entertainment.

During each celebratory voyage, we’ve indulged in special gourmet dinners at alternative dining including the Pinnacle Grill on Holland America, the Ultimate Balcony Dinner (complete with breezes and views of French Polynesia) on Princess, and Le Champagne (now La Dame by Relais & Châteaux) on Silversea.

For our latest celebration, we chose an 11-day cruise to New England and Canada, and, since it was a big anniversary — our 45th — we wanted to go the extra mile. So we opted for a Silver Suite, one of the top categories on Silversea’s all-suite Silver Whisper. Here are five favorite things that make that suite type of accommodation ideal for special occasions:

Bedding and Design

Accommodations feature plush bedding that includes Pratesi linens, a pillow menu, and a down comforter, which were so comfortable that we found ourselves falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. Silver Suites like ours typically measure 746 square feet in a one-bedroom configuration including veranda. Owner’s, Grand, and Royal Suites are bigger; some reach apartment-style dimensions of 1,668 square feet (Owner’s Suite with two bedrooms including veranda) and include a guest bathroom. Something to mull over for our 50th wedding anniver-sea-ry!

Bubbles and Bath Time

We enjoyed a full-size whirlpool bathtub in the marbled bathroom that we could fill with the Bvlgari, Ferragamo, or Sebamed (hypoallergenic) body washes for luxurious bubble baths. Our butler, Dinesh Loham, provided the body wash, shampoo, lotions, soaps, and other toiletries that were replenished as needed. He also provided two sponge buffers to complete the soapy set.

Tasty Treats

An illy espresso machine and a selection of coffees, including decaffeinated, were available to sip from tiny china cups while enjoying sea and port views from the living/dining areas of the suite or from the veranda. Dinesh kept our supply of coffees well stocked, as well as other beverages such as our favorite pinot grigio and limoncello, as well as fresh fruits and canapés. Foie gras terrine, caviar with blinis, and Mediterranean tapas were among the delights available in this suite category.

Veranda with a View

We made great use of our oversized veranda, which was furnished with loungers, a big table, and chairs for breakfasts al fresco along the New England coast. Our suite’s veranda was so roomy that we could’ve comfortably thrown a party for a half-dozen newfound friends.

Private Dining

A spacious dining area — complete with a round table, four chairs, and views of the sea — is available for in-suite dining if we so desired. Dinesh served it to us when we wanted to stay in after a full-day excursion in Quebec City, for example, and he did so course by course: Silversea spring rolls, penne pasta with tomato and basil sauce and parmesan cheese, spinach salad with grilled salmon and strawberries for one and filet mignon for the other, and dark chocolate mousse with fresh berries for dessert (yum!).

— Georgina Cruz



Photos: Silversea Cruises, Georgina Cruz

