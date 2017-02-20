5 6 Fave Female Cruise Presidents

Porthole’s 5 6 Faves

Presidential Pursuits

Cruising’s leading women reveal their secrets to success, balance, and travel.

Upcoming deadlines. A sea of emails (pun intended). Kid logistics when school is closed for Presidents Day. My to-do list seems never-ending! But every time I’m feeling overwhelmed between work, home, and life responsibilities, I have to stop and wonder: Then how do these six women — who are responsible for an entire cruise line! — do it?

So I asked them:

Edie Rodriguez , President and CEO, Crystal Cruises

What is your Number 1 key to success?

Get a great education, find your passion and follow it. Passion about what you do, for me, is the number one key to success.

Your tip on achieving a work/life balance?

In this day and age there is none, as work becomes life becomes work; so both are integrated. Loving what you do makes it all work in the end.

One thing you never travel without?

My updated passport (with extra pages) that doesn’t expire until at least 6 months after I return home.

Christine Duffy , President, Carnival Cruise Line

What is your Number 1 key to success?

Building and empowering a great team of people. Successful leaders put highly capable and smart people in place and give them the tools and the latitude to do their jobs.

Your tip on achieving a work/life balance?

There is no such thing as perfect balance, but prioritizing what’s most important and learning that you can’t do it all yourself is a lesson it took me a long time to learn. Having a supportive family makes all the difference. Taking opportunities to share your work life with your children helps them understand what you do and who you’re with when you aren’t at home. My kids are older now but they were always interested in getting to know my colleagues and understanding what I do at work.

One thing you never travel without?

Flat shoes! This one requires no further explaining!

What is your Number 1 key to success?

At Princess we strongly value diversity, which is one of our keys to success. Having a team with such varied points of view and approaches to problem solving, we are able to be more successful at achieving our goals and are more efficient in doing so. Without the incredibly strong and diverse teams we would not be where we are today.

Your tip on achieving a work/life balance?

My family and my two girls are my number one priority in life. They bring me joy each day and keep me motivated to continually show them that finding passion in what you do makes you a better a person — a better mom, wife, friend, and leader. I try to identify the most critical activities that I personally and uniquely can do in each role I play in life, and then I delegate the rest to highly capable people.

Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

What is your Number 1 key to success?

Anticipating the needs of others. I live in the moment, but always try to think ahead and anticipate the needs of my employees, customers, and family. It thrills me to exceed their expectations!

Your tip on achieving a work/life balance?

Plan in advance. I update my business calendar with all the school vacations, birthdays, and events that I know I can’t miss well in advance and then do my best to work around them.

One thing you never travel without?

Of course, I always stay connected by traveling with my iPhone, but I also never travel without Berocca, which is an amazing effervescent tablet that combines all of the right vitamins to keep me healthy and boost my energy. I have been taking them for years when I travel — and it works!

Diane Moore, President, Paul Gauguin Cruises

What is your Number 1 key to success?

I believe the key to success is remembering it’s the team that makes the success, not the individual. I have been very fortunate in my career to work with such talented, dedicated people both on board and shore side. I learn from them every day.

Your tip on achieving a work/life balance?

This one is hard, especially with travel. I find that I try to jam as much as possible into each trip and not extend longer than I need to. I also try to ensure I get some exercise while traveling — those long flights can be hard to take! My family time is very important, so when I’m at home I want the kids over and some quality time with my three grandsons — they grow up so fast!

One thing you never travel without?

My Kindle. I always need to have something to read. Recent books have been Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult, Commonwealth by Ann Patchett, and Nobody’s Fool by Richard Russo, but I often intersperse a good detective novel by Michael Connelly or the latest from John Grisham just to lighten it up!

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo , President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises

What is your Number 1 key to success?

Leading by a core set of values that define how we want to do our business, be successful, and make a difference. I also surround myself with the best talent and team possible who are aligned with our values, passion and committment to mutual success. Without those things, in my mind, success will never come.

Your tip on achieving a work/life balance?

Without meaning to sound contrary, I never like being asked that question as I don’t believe men ever have to answer it and I don’t believe it’s possible. Something is always out of balance for everyone. Once we accept that, family and friends understand that you will always do your best to maintain the right balance, although one is usually out of sync. What truly matters is that it all balances out in the end.

One thing you never travel without?

My amenities and my blow dryer. Even at the best hotels in the world, I still wish I had my own items. Traveling as much as I do, I find it really important that I have my “creature comforts” to keep a little bit of home with me wherever I go.

— Jodi Ornstein



