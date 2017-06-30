4- and 6-year-old Siblings to Complete 180-day World Cruise

Cruise News – Jun. 30, 2017

Oceania Cruises has recognized its “Youngest World Cruisers,” 4-year-old Lorenna D’Amore Nogueira and 6-year-old Henrique D’Amore Nogeuira, in New York aboard the 684-guest Insignia.

Sailing with 30-year-old mom, Drielle D’Amore Nogueira, and 32-year-old dad, Diego Castilho Nogueira, the sister and brother are about to complete Oceania’s 180-day Around the World voyage, which departed Miami on January 6, 2017, calling in 36 countries on six continents. The ship returns to Miami on July 6, where the family will disembark and return to their home in Brazil.

The Nogueira family dispels the myth that long sailings are only for retirees and mature guests. As a teacher, Drielle says that the education from such an extended adventure is an incredible way to learn about world history, culture, and people. And, for her, “The greatest achievement undoubtedly is English language skills.” In regards to how her children are finding life on the ship, she said, “They have adapted to it all very easily and willingly and are interested in new stories. This [experience] will definitely make a difference when studying, learning, and understanding matters in school. How much they have learned on this trip will be uncovered in the future, when some subject will remind us all of what we saw and lived during this time.”

Diego added, “It’s fantastic how children are sponges absorbing everything around them. … The diversity encountered [on this cruise] will certainly help them grow with less prejudices because they met so many people from different cultures.”

And what did the children like best about their journey? Henrique said, “I like the onboard games you can play with adults and my dad and my mom, and I love [the daily] teatime! I like to visit the different countries, but sometimes I wanted to stay longer and we don’t have time. But it’s cool; I already know the places that I want to go back to! Every time that we leave [for extended excursions] I really like returning to the ship and hearing the crew say, ‘Welcome Back!’ I love my house on the ship! I have a high bed that opens and closes and that’s awesome!”

Lorenna, who turned 4 while on the voyage, said, “I like to go off the ship and see the cities. I love the chef when he makes brigadeiro (a Brazilian pastry) for me like for my birthday! I loved my party birthday on the ship.”

How did mom and dad keep their kids entertained for 180-days? Diego said, “We adults have the idea that kids love to have toys, the more elaborate the better, but this journey also made us (parents) realize that actually children just want attention. Without any specific activity, if we give attention telling a story, painting with them, involving them around the environment, in the end they are just happy with that.”

Drielle added that their stateroom has been a place for play, family time, and art. “We have the children’s drawings on the walls of the places that we have been; they show how much they are learning with the whole experience. We love this experience and think it should be mandatory for every human being, as personal growth.”

Photo: Oceania Cruises