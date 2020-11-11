3 Reasons Why You Need to Start Caring About Face Masks in Your Wardrobe

Face masks are going to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean you have to hide your personality along with your face! There are obvious health and safety benefits which come with wearing a mask, but there are a few other good reasons why you should start caring about incorporating masks in your daily wardrobe. We also broke down some of the best fabrics to look for when selecting your style! Check them out below.

Fashion

From the days when evening gowns and tuxedos dominated the dining rooms to the colorful swimsuits you see all over the lido deck, cruisers have long been a fashion-forward bunch. What we wear is an expression of ourselves and face masks are no different! Some masks are bedazzled with things that sparkle and shine, others can offer an excellent accent color to an outfit. There’s no limit to the number of masks you can incorporate into your wardrobe to add a small bright spot to what has been a mentally taxing pandemic.

For example, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a “Mask Up” campaign which collaborates with several prominent designers to offer high-fashion masks with some proceeds benefiting relief efforts like Feeding America, The New York COVID Relief Fund, and Nurse Heroes.

Buy Local

One of the worst parts about this pandemic is the economic toll on individuals. With so many people losing their jobs, many had to pivot to other sources of income to get by. One of the best ways to help out your fellow Americans in this time of need is to buy local, and face masks are no exception. When you’re purchasing reusable fabric masks, make sure you’re looking for ones made by Americans. Rather than buy multi-packs of limited usage masks, a good cloth mask or two will hold up better and tend to be the most creatively designed as well!

Fabrics

There are a ton of different mask options available, but according to researchers at MIT, the most effective cloth masks are ones with the tightest weave possible. If you hold the mask up to the light and you can see the individual threads, the mask isn’t going to be as effective at filtering out the virus.

MIT also found that tightly woven masks utilizing layers of multiple fabrics were highly effective. They found layers of silk (natural or synthetic), cotton and polyester offered higher levels of static electricity which particles cling to. Think about it like when you rub a balloon on your hair and the static charge makes it sticks to your hair. The same idea applies with masks.

Cotton masks generally end up being the most soft and comfortable, but if the cotton gets damp at all, they’re actually LESS effective all the way around. For hot days, the masks you often see at the dentist and doctors offices can offer protection without as much sweat. When sweat and oils get trapped behind the mask, it can be irritating to the skin causing redness, dryness and more. Having the right mask for the right situation can go a long way in keeping you comfortable while also keeping you safe.

Porthole Cruise Magazine is looking out for cruisers who want a great face mask for their next vacation! The latest issue has some of the best hand-crafted, fashion-forward face masks for the Caribbean and more. You won’t want to miss out on these fun creations!