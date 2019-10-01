For cruisers, stopping at a port of call can be the highlight of the trip. In a tropical island paradise like Bonaire, you can go visit a national park, snorkel with turtles and explore their coral reefs, or even go on a tour of the safari. One of the most fun things to do when visiting a new place, though, is to try their local food. There’s a wide variety of delicious food to try in Bonaire so get your tastebuds ready and and read about three of the best places to grab a bite on this incredible tropical island.

1. Kite City Food Truck

If you are looking for something casual but delicious, then the Kite City Food Truck is a must-try! They have delicious salads, wraps, burgers, and seafood platters. Because of their locale, they have access to locally caught fresh fish, which means their seafood options slightly vary day by day. Kite City Food Truck is located on Te Amo Beach, so you can have a beautiful view with your food.

They are open for lunch and dinner every day of the week, so you should have no problem finding the time to go there. For their daily updates on what locally caught fresh fish will be available, check their Facebook page. When you’re there, don’t forget to try the fish wrap with their home-made Sangria!

RELATED: Find True Paradise with a Bonaire Vacation

2. It Rains Fishes

Along the main promenade next to the Kralendijk marina, try It Rains Fishes. Some of their best dishes include their fresh oysters and fresh fish ceviche. The oysters are specifically special because of the ever-changing toppings, which allows you to have a new experience every time. They also have an amazing Catch of the Day, which is always fresh and a great way to try a new type of fish. Their lunch menu offers a different variety of food, including different sandwiches, salad, and chowder, at a lower cost.

Besides great food, they offer some of the best cocktails you will ever have. When you’re there, you should try their Caipiña or Margarita.

3. Sebastian Restaurant, Bar & Lounge

If you are looking for a special night with your significant other or to celebrate with friends, the Sebastian Restaurant, Bar & Lounge in Kralendijk is the place to go. Sebastian’s is located right on the water, so make sure you’re seated by sunset for a fantastic view. They offer fine Mediterranean dining, with hints of the local influence which makes Bonaire such a unique island. Their dishes are made only with fresh, seasonal ingredients, so that their customers only have the best dining experience.

For a really special night, they have a pier with just one table located on it. The table can be made to fit up to 25 people, or it can be exchanged for a romantic table for two. Though there is no extra charge for this exclusive service, it must be reserved in advance. Everyone wants such a unique dining experience, so it gets booked up several weeks in advance. If you know you will be stopping in port in Bonaire, then reserve this table well in advance, so that you don’t miss out on this magical experience.

Grace Douglas is a lover of cats, books, and travel. She is currently working toward her Master’s degree in Berlin