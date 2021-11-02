Who’s Cruising to Antarctica for the 2021 Total Solar Eclipse?

A trip to Antarctica to watch a total eclipse of the sun can be the voyage of a lifetime, traveling to the ends of the Earth in order to witness such an extreme astronomical event in an environment so stark and dramatic. On December 4, 2021, the path of totality – that is, the area in which the moon physically blocks the entire sun from view – passes over the icy seas of Antarctica, which means a ship is the best place to observe what is happening in the skies.

As we all know, 2021 has been a year full of changes, especially when it comes to travel plans. Porthole Cruise and Travel has been tracking which ships are sailing into Antarctic waters for an eclipse-watching cruise. The list below reflects the most recent, most accurate information our team can gather, and if anything changes, we’ll do our best to update it in a timely manner.

And if you’re dreaming of taking an eclipse cruise yourself but haven’t booked one this year, there will be other opportunities in other dream-like destinations. Astronomy writer Jamie Carter gives advice for booking the next total eclipse in his story, “Antarctica’s Incredible Eclipse,” in the current (12.2021) issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel.

Eclipse Cruises 2021

Atlas Ocean Voyages: World Navigator departs Ushuaia, Argentina, on November 28. For details, phone 1-844-44ATLAS.

Hurtigruten: A flight to MS Roald Amundsen departs Santiago de Chile on November 24, and a flight to MS Fram departs Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 22. For details, phone 1-888-537-0552.

Silversea Cruises: Silver Cloud departs Ushuaia, Argentina, on November 30 and Silver Wind departs Buenos Aires on November 20. For details, phone 1-888-978-4070.

Ponant: Le Commandant Charcot departs Punta Arenas, Argentina, on November 29. For details, phone 1-888-400-1082.

Quark Expeditions: World Explorer departs Ushuaia, Argentina, on November 26. For details, phone 1-888-979-4073 or +1-802-490-1843 outside North America.

Oceanwide Expeditions: m/v Plancius departs Ushuaia, Argentina, on November 24, m/v Janssonius on November 25, and m/v Hondius on November 26. For details, phone 1-800-453-7245, or +31-(0)118-410-410 outside the U.S. and Canada.

Lindblad Expeditions: National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Endurance, and National Geographic Resolution depart Ushuaia, Argentina, on November 18 and 19. For details, phone 1-800-EXPEDITION.