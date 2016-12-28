2017 Editor-in-Chief Awards

Posted by on December 28, 2016 in Issue Excerpts, January/February 2017
unnamed-1

Each year, Porthole Cruise Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Bill Panoff, has a tough time picking his favorites from the cruise and travel industry. With so many amazing options that await cruisers, these awards give kudos to those who go above and beyond in terms of service, quality, and memorable moments. Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Best Specialty Restaurant

Remy (Disney Cruise Line)

Best Bar

District Brew House (Norwegian Escape)

Best Production Show

Starwalker (MSC Cruises)

Best Cruise Director

Gary Hunter (Crystal Cruises)

Best Hotel Director

Klaus Lugmaier (Regional Vice President, Fleet Hotel Operations, Norwegian Cruise Line)

Best Culinary Initiative

Holland America Line’s Culinary Council

Best Onboard Thrill

SkyRide (Carnival Vista)

Best Art Collection

Seven Seas Explorer (Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Best Spa Operator

The Onboard Spa by Steiner

Best WiFi

Royal Caribbean International

Best Interior Design

Tihany Design for Seabourn Encore 

Most Anticipated Cruise Line

Virgin Voyages

Best Caribbean Attraction

The Baths (Virgin Gorda)

Best Alaska Attraction

Denali National Park & Preserve

Best Europe Attraction

Grand Canal, Venice

Best Caribbean Hotel

Jade Mountain (St. Lucia)

Best Europe Hotel

The Lanesborough (London)

Best U.S. Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Best Caribbean Resort

Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Best All-Inclusive Resort

Club Med, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)

Best Ground Transportation Provider

USA Transportation

Best Cruise Souvenir

Tortuga Rum Cakes

Best Caribbean Tour Operator

Cox & Company (St. Lucia)

Best European Tour Operator

Intertrav Corporation, Be Unique (Italy)

Best Safari Tour Operator

Abercrombie & Kent

Best Caribbean Port Agent

Virgin Port Services (St. Thomas)

Best U.S. Port

Miami

Best Canada Port

Vancouver

Best Alaska Port

Ketchikan

Best Europe Port

Barcelona

Best New Cruise Port of Call

Harvest Caye, Belize

Best Caribbean Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International

Best Alaska Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Canada/New England Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Hawaii Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Mexican Riviera Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Central America Itineraries

Princess Cruises

Best South America Itineraries

Oceania Cruises

Best Northern Europe Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Mediterranean Itineraries

Costa Cruises

Best Asia/Pacific Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best South Pacific Itineraries

Princess Cruises

Best Africa/Middle East Itineraries

MSC Cruises

Best Bermuda Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries

Cunard Line

Best Australia/New Zealand Itineraries

P&O Cruises

Best World Cruise Itineraries

Cunard Line

