$100 Million in Renovations for Norwegian Spirit

Theme Cruise: Sailing the Haunted Caribbean
Theme Cruise: Sailing the Haunted Caribbean

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 28, 2019
October 28, 2019

In early January 2020, Norwegian Spirit will sail to Marseille, France not for a cruise vacation, but rather an expensive facelift. The ship, part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet, is undergoing $100 million in renovations over a 40-day dry dock period. Crews will work to update nearly everything on the ship, including 14 new venues, new staterooms, an expanded spa and more. 

With a number of brand new ships getting rave reviews, Norwegian Cruise Line wanted to bring an older ship into the modern age by outfitting it with much of the fun and amenities found on their newest builds. Onda, by Scarpetta, serving up authentic Italian flavors, will be the biggest addition to the on board restaurants. 

“As we continue to introduce new innovative ships to our fleet, with Norwegian Encore making her debut next month, we are committed to ensuring that the experiences our guests have come to enjoy are available on even our most storied ships,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to reinvigorate Norwegian Spirit so that she continues to provide lasting memories for guests as they sail to some of the most exotic destinations around the world.”

Some of the new venues on board Norwegian Spirit include

  • Taste
  • The Local Bar and Grill
  • Garden Cafe
  • The Great Outdoors Bar
  • Waves Pool Bar
  • Bliss Ultra Lounge
  • Spinnaker Lounge 
  • Humidor Cigar Lounge
New Look, New Destinations

Norwegian Spirit will sail out of dry dock in February 2020 to itineraries around the world including 10 new ports of call. She will be the first in the Company’s fleet to visit Bali (Celun Bawang), Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia; Beppu, Kumamoto, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan; Taipei (Keelung) Taiwan; and Yangon, Myanmar. Following two, 20-day itineraries to Greece, Israel, Egypt and Abu Dhabi from Rome (Civitavecchia); and Seychelles, Madagascar and South Africa from Dubai; the ship will sail to Southeast Asia, China and Japan from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; and Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan through 2020.

