10 Pumpkin Spice Treats to Kick Off Your Fall Vibes

Click on the icons below to share this post









Walk by any coffee shop in America for the next three months and your nose will be filled with the rich aroma of pumpkin spice. The seasonal delicacy can be found in just about every product on the shelves of your local supermarket from Oreos to cream cheese and everything in between. We even found pumpkin spice flavored Spam!

While pumpkin spice might not go well with everything, there are plenty of treats and products that are fantastic for getting into the spirit of the season. In honor of Fall, we compiled a list of the 10 best pumpkin spice treats to get your vibes going!

1. Organic Pumpkin Spice Coffee

We had to start with perhaps the product that pumpkin spice goes best with, coffee! If you’re the kind of person who can only be lured out of bed by the smell of a fresh pot brewing down the hall, then you’ll love the aroma of pumpkin spice coffee on a crisp Fall morning! Thrive Market has a 100% organic and ethically-sourced pumpkin spice coffee that we love for the taste and their commitment to moral business practices.

2. Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant

This is one we never thought we’d want, but if you’re crazy about pumpkin spice, why not give it a try? Native Co makes a pumpkin spice latte-scented deodorant stick that’s aluminum-free, baking soda-free and made with clean ingredients. It’s also made for sensitive skin. We love it because it gives that warm cozy feeling in the winter months… but if you live in a Southern state, that’s another story.

3. Pumpkin Lovers Coffee Flavor Sampler

If you’re not the type of person who goes out for your morning coffee, there are ways to get classic Fall flavors into your drinks at home. Jordan’s Skinny Syrups Pumpkin Lovers Sampler Variety Pack has zero calories, zero sugar and zero carbs and can be added to any style of coffee and even things like oatmeal to give your morning a festive Fall feel. The sampler pack has a bunch of fun flavors like Pumpkin Caramel, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, White Chocolate Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pecan Waffle and the classic pumpkin spice flavor.

4. Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix

If you love supporting family-owned businesses and a breakfast chock full of pumpkin spice flavor, then you’re in luck! Finding Home Farm makes a variety of treats and products for the home, but their Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix caught our eye for its festive flavor and quaint packaging. It’s the perfect Sunday morning breakfast in the Fall for the family!

5. Pumpkin Spice Cord Shirt

Who says America doesn’t love their seasons has obviously never been around for pumpkin spice season. We can confirm it is indeed a season when its stamped across clothing like Royce Brand’s Pumpkin Spice Cord shirt. When the weather gets cold, you can cuddle up in this cozy shirt, but hurry it’s almost sold out already!

6. Twinings Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea

if you’re not a coffee-drinker, you can still enjoy a warm mug of pumpkin spice goodness on a cold, Fall evening. Twinings of London Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea is made from all-natural black tea with natural chai, cinnamon and ginger flavors and goes well with any kind of pumpkin pastry or all on its own. Twinings has been selling tea for over 300 years, so you know you’re getting the best!

7. Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Hand Lotion

With the Fall comes dry air and dry skin. After washing up, help protect your hands in the most festive way possible with William Sonoma’s Pumpkin Spice Hand Lotion. This limited-edition hand lotion fragrance smells of fresh pumpkin, butter and brown sugar with notes of vanilla and toasted pecans. It’s also free from parabens, ammonia, chlorine or lauramide DEA and William Sonoma does not test on animals.

8. Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Japonica Glass Jar Candle

If you’ve always wanted to bring home the smell of a coffee shop in the Fall, Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle. Not only does it smell like a latte in a jar, but the jar itself is gorgeous and will look amazing on a coffee table, end table or shelf. It’s one part air freshener, one part festive decoration!

9. Greenies Pumpkin Spice Dental Dog Treats

Who said pumpkin spice had to just be for people? Some may think this goes too far, but now your dog can now join in on the Fall festivities! GREENIES Pumpkin Spice Flavor TEENIE Dental Dog Treats help keep your dog’s oral health in tip-top shape while also keeping with the spirit of the season! Please tag us if your dog tries these. We want to see the love (or hate) in their eyes from the first bite of spice!

10. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios & Marshmallow Treats

Last but not least – these Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are sold out in nearly all grocery stores, but OH we found them on AMAZON. And the best part is you can make pumpkin spice treats with marshmallows out of them.

Recipe HERE: Pumpkin Cheerios Marshmallow Treats