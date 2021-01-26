10 Places You Can Visit Right Now

Travel isn’t easy these days. It’s been a long time since Americans could hop on a plane and jet to the other side of the world without worry. These days, the list of countries where people are allowed to visit pales in comparison to what it was, but there are still a few places allowing visitors without any COVID-19 restrictions.

The biggest problem facing travelers is many countries are requiring a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone flying in while others are denying entry entirely. Many also require proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR, rapid or antibody test prior to travel. Planning a weeklong vacation in another country is quite simply impossible if travelers are required to remain in their accommodations for up to two weeks.

Thankfully, there are a handful of countries where you can visit with just proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Here are some of our favorite countries you can visit right now!

Mexico

As we reported earlier this month, Mexico saw a boom in tourists over the holiday season. Thanks to a close proximity to the United States and no pre-travel COVID-19 test required, it should be no surprise that Mexico has been a top travel destination. Beachside resorts on both coasts are open and accepting visitors, but with many limited to 50-75% capacity for social distancing.

Bahamas

Perhaps the most popular of all cruise destinations, you’ll have to get to the Bahamas by air these days until ships come back into service. The country has been open since October 15 but a negative PCR swab test dated within 5 days of travel is required for all visitors over the age of 10. There’s also a health visa which visitors must apply for online which provides mandatory health insurance while in the country.

Brazil

Brazil is another country that has been open to visitors for quite some time. People have been traveling to the country since it reopened on July 29 and no pre-travel testing or quarantine period is required. All visitors need to do to enter the country is provide proof of health insurance. However, if you’re a citizen of the United Kingdom, there is a 14-day mandatory quarantine to visit Brazil.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic reopened to travelers on July 1 and all that’s required to visit is a Traveler’s Health Affidavit stating that you haven’t had symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 72-hours. A small percentage of travelers arriving in the country are also subject to random rapid breath tests upon arrival at Dominican airports.

Costa Rica

As of November, travelers to Costa Rica must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, fill out a health pass before travel and present proof of insurance that is valid in the country and would cover COVID-19 related medical bills. Airports in the country also administer temperature checks.

British Virgin Islands

As of December 1, the British Virgin Islands are open to all who want to visit. Requirements include a negative PCR test taken within 5 days of travel, proof of accommodations in the country and proof of health insurance. These conditions must be met in order to apply for and receive a travel certificate 48 hours prior to travel. There is a $175 application fee for the travel certificate. Upon arrival, visitors are given COVID-19 tests and are asked to download a BVI Gateway app for health monitoring and contact tracing purposes.

Turkey

One of the top up-and-coming cruise destinations in the world, Turkey requires proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test PRIOR to boarding. So, no test, no flight. While Americans are allowed to visit without any quarantine period, anyone who recently visited Denmark, South Africa, or the United Kingdom are required to quarantine for 7 days and undergo additional COVID-19 testing following their isolation.

Colombia

Those visiting Colombia must do so by air and have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test issued within 96 hours prior to travel. Colombia also has a Check-Mig system which travelers must use to register online between 1 and 24 hours prior to travel. Visitors are also asked to use a contact tracing app while in the country.

United Arab Emirates

Dubai, the capital of the country, is open for tourism. In fact, they recently hosted a week-long professional mixed martial arts tournament with fighters from all over the world. Visitors must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test issued within 96 hours prior to travel.

Jamaica

Jamaica has been open for visitors since June 15 so long as they fill out a travel authorization document online prior to boarding a flight to the island. Any travelers over the age of 12 from Arizona, Florida, Texas and New York must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of travel.