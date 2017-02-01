Uniworld Announces Dame Joan Collins as Godmother of S.S. Joie de Vivre

Cruise News – Feb. 1, 2016

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has announced that award-winning actress, best-selling author, and producer, Dame Joan Collins, will be the godmother of S.S. Joie de Vivre, Uniworld’s newest Super Ship and the first of its kind to sail the Seine River. The christening ceremony will take place on March 27, 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome Dame Joan Collins to the Uniworld family as Godmother of the S.S. Joie de Vivre,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld. “She epitomizes the ‘joy of living’ philosophy that is reflected in every bold detail and gentle touch of our newest Super Ship.”

S.S. Joie de Vivre, which was built at 125 meters as opposed to the standard 135 meters to allow it to dock in the heart of Paris, will sail Uniworld’s popular Paris & Normandy itinerary. The luxurious 128-passenger vessel will feature two Royal Suites, eight Junior Suites, and 54 staterooms. All rooms will have made-to-order Savoir of England beds and marble-lined bathrooms.

S.S. Joie de Vivre will reflect an appreciation for French food, wine, art, and music — from the décor and design to its farm-to-table cuisine and local wine selection to its French-inspired, handcrafted furniture. All will be blended with modern conveniences.

“I hold France and its ‘City of Light’ close to my heart, and now, thanks to Uniworld, my ties to the beautiful country are even closer,” said Dame Joan. “I am honored to be the godmother of the S.S. Joie de Vivre and welcome guests from all over the world to fall in love with Paris just as I have.”

Photos: Uniworld, Uniworld/Fadil Berisha