U BY UNIWORLD to Debut for Adventure-Seeking, Younger Travelers

Cruise News – Dec. 21, 2016

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection announced its newest addition, U BY UNIWORLD, a new brand that will offer immersive, authentic, and adventurous experiences for the next generation of river cruisers. Set to debut in early 2018, U BY UNIWORLD will sail itineraries along the rivers of Europe.

“U BY UNIWORLD will offer a new way for exploratory, younger travelers to experience the pulse of Europe,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld. “We are targeting an active traveler between the ages of 18 and 40, with everything from the décor, dining, and cocktail service to the land activities thoughtfully curated to appeal to, and meet the needs of, this audience.”

Two of Uniworld’s existing ships — River Baroness and River Ambassador — will undergo extensive renovations and design changes completely dedicated to the U BY UNIWORLD experience. The ships will feature a contemporary look and feel in all public areas and open spaces and offer communal tables for dining, with a new culinary program, creative mixologists, and international DJs on board.

U BY UNIWORLD will feature immersive, experiential itineraries with longer stays in port. The U BY UNIWORLD brochure, website, and other information will be released and bookable in early 2017.

Uniworld has also announced a social media sharing campaign using #AllAboutU on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Photos: Uniworld