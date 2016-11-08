Seabourn Encore Finishes Sea Trials

Cruise News – Nov. 8, 2016

The newest ship in Seabourn’s fleet, Seabourn Encore, has finished three days of sea trials, and is now receiving the final touches before her November 30 delivery.

Engineers and officers departed the Fincantieri shipyard on November 4 to perform the final tests of the ship’s mechanical and technical systems in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Italy. Video of the first round of tests can be seen at Seabourn’s YouTube page.

The 40,350-grt ship, with spacious interiors designed by Adam D. Tihany, will carry 600 guests (based on double occupancy), offering one of the highest ratios of space-to-guest at sea.

Photo: Seabourn