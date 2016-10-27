Readers’ Choice Awards 2016

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards!

Congratulations to Jim Marshall, from Lexington, Kentucky, who was the winner of this year’s Grand Prize of a 3-night stay at the new Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort!

By day, Jim and his wife, Pam, own and operate a pediatric therapy company, and, along with their five children, love spending their breaks cruising to beautiful places!