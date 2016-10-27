Readers’ Choice Awards 2016

Porthole Cruise Magazine announces the winners of our 18th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards! Whether your votes came to us online, by mail, or by fax, one thing is for sure: Our readers are passionate cruisers who feel strongly about the ships they love. We congratulate all of this year’s winners and hope you soon find yourself sailing on these standouts.
Best Small Ship
(Fewer than 500 passengers)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn
Best Medium-Sized Ship
(500 – 2,000 passengers)
Azamara Journey
Azamara Club Cruises
Best Mega Ship
(At least 2,000 passengers)
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Tall Ship
Wind Surf
Windstar Cruises
Best River Ship
Longships
Viking River Cruises
Best Luxury Ship
Seven Seas Explorer
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best Value-For-The-Money Line
Carnival Cruise Line
Most Family-Oriented Line
Disney Cruise Line
Best Cruise Line for Teens
Carnival Cruise Line
Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers
Norwegian Cruise Line
Most Romantic Cruise Line
Windstar Cruises
Most Eco-Friendly Line
Holland America Line
Best Expedition Cruise Line
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Expeditions
Best Line for Short Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Shore Excursions
Holland America Line
Best Private Island
Half Moon Cay
Holland America Line
Best Onboard Activities
Royal Caribbean International
Best Onboard Enrichment
Crystal Cruises
Best Main Dining Room Cuisine
Oceania Cruises
Best Specialty Restaurants
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Accommodations
Celebrity Cruises
Best Computer Facilities
Royal Caribbean International
Best Casinos
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Fitness Facilities
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Spa Facilities
Royal Caribbean International
Best Onboard Shopping
Princess Cruises
Best Medical Facilities
Holland America Line
Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities
Holland America Line
Best Children’s Program
Disney Cruise Line
Best Entertainment
Disney Cruise Line
Best Service
Seabourn
Best Website
Carnival Cruise Line
Best Social Media
MSC Cruises
Best Theme Cruises
Carnival Cruise Line
Best Signature Cocktail
Princess Cruises
Best Cruise Director
John Heald
[Carnival Cruise Line]
Best Onboard Photography
Disney Cruise Line
Best Nightlife
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Caribbean Itineraries
Royal Caribbean International
Best Alaska Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Canada/New England Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Hawaii Itineraries
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Mexican Riviera Itineraries
Carnival Cruise Line
Best Central America Itineraries
Princess Cruises
Best South America Itineraries
Oceania Cruises
Best Northern Europe Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Mediterranean Itineraries
Costa Cruises
Best Asia/Pacific Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best South Pacific Itineraries
Princess Cruises
Best Africa/Middle East Itineraries
MSC Cruises
Best Bermuda Itineraries
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries
Cunard Line
Best Australia/New Zealand Itineraries
P&O Cruises
Best World Cruise Itineraries
Cunard Line
Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards!
Congratulations to Jim Marshall, from Lexington, Kentucky, who was the winner of this year’s Grand Prize of a 3-night stay at the new Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort!
By day, Jim and his wife, Pam, own and operate a pediatric therapy company, and, along with their five children, love spending their breaks cruising to beautiful places!
