Readers’ Choice Awards 2016

Posted by on October 27, 2016 in Awards, Issue Excerpts, July/August 2016, May/June 2016, November/December 2016, September/October 2016
Porthole Cruise Magazine announces the winners of our 18th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards! Whether your votes came to us online, by mail, or by fax, one thing is for sure: Our readers are passionate cruisers who feel strongly about the ships they love. We congratulate all of this year’s winners and hope you soon find yourself sailing on these standouts.

Best Small Ship

(Fewer than 500 passengers)

Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn

Best Medium-Sized Ship

(500 – 2,000 passengers)

Azamara Journey

Azamara Club Cruises

Best Mega Ship

(At least 2,000 passengers)

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Tall Ship

Wind Surf

Windstar Cruises

Best River Ship

Longships

Viking River Cruises

Best Luxury Ship

Seven Seas Explorer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Value-For-The-Money Line

Carnival Cruise Line

Most Family-Oriented Line

Disney Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line for Teens

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers

Norwegian Cruise Line

Most Romantic Cruise Line

Windstar Cruises

Most Eco-Friendly Line

Holland America Line

Best Expedition Cruise Line

Silversea Cruises
Silversea Expeditions

Best Line for Short Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions

Holland America Line

Best Private Island

Half Moon Cay

Holland America Line

Best Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International

Best Onboard Enrichment

Crystal Cruises

Best Main Dining Room Cuisine

Oceania Cruises

Best Specialty Restaurants

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Accommodations

Celebrity Cruises

Best Computer Facilities

Royal Caribbean International

Best Casinos

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Fitness Facilities

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Spa Facilities

Royal Caribbean International

Best Onboard Shopping

Princess Cruises

Best Medical Facilities

Holland America Line

Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities

Holland America Line

Best Children’s Program

Disney Cruise Line

Best Entertainment

Disney Cruise Line

Best Service

Seabourn

Best Website

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Social Media

MSC Cruises

Best Theme Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Signature Cocktail

Princess Cruises

Best Cruise Director

John Heald

[Carnival Cruise Line]

Best Onboard Photography

Disney Cruise Line

Best Nightlife

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Caribbean Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International

Best Alaska Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Canada/New England Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Hawaii Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Mexican Riviera Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Central America Itineraries

Princess Cruises

Best South America Itineraries

Oceania Cruises

Best Northern Europe Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Mediterranean Itineraries

Costa Cruises

Best Asia/Pacific Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best South Pacific Itineraries

Princess Cruises

Best Africa/Middle East Itineraries

MSC Cruises

Best Bermuda Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries

Cunard Line

Best Australia/New Zealand Itineraries

P&O Cruises

Best World Cruise Itineraries

Cunard Line

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards!

Congratulations to Jim Marshall, from Lexington, Kentucky, who was the winner of this year’s Grand Prize of a 3-night stay at the new Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort!

By day, Jim and his wife, Pam, own and operate a pediatric therapy company, and, along with their five children, love spending their breaks cruising to beautiful places!

Porthole Cruise Magazine
Whether you're a first-time or an experienced cruiser, the pages of Porthole Cruise Magazine will answer your questions, entice your senses, and inspire your next cruise. Featuring ship reviews, destination highlights, and stories and photography from cruises around the world, Porthole is available in both print and digital versions. Click here to subscribe.