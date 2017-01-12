Princess Cruises Offers More to Younger Cruisers

Cruise News – Jan. 12, 2017

Princess Cruises is expanding its Discovery at Sea program with new youth center designs and teen-oriented programming, including destination-themed experiences and MythBusters science activities.

“As part of our Come Back New promise, we are recommitting to our youngest cruisers and their families,” says line president Jan Swartz. “Through the Discovery brands, we have enriching new content to add to our already popular youth offerings and we’re excited to incorporate interactive and age-specific design elements to share with our younger cruisers to give them the ultimate onboard experience.”

At The Treehouse, kids 3 to 7 can enjoy hands-on activities like dance classes and scavenger hunts. In The Lodge, 8- to 12-year-old cruisers can hang out and relax or enjoy sports-themed activities. And in the 13-to-17-year-old space The Beach House, teens can socialize, mix mocktails, watch movies, and join video game tournaments.

The Treehouse and The Lodge are both included under the Camp Discovery umbrella, which provides fun activities like Animal Planet-based Shark Attack programming or Survive Alaska, in which kids invent tools to help survive the challenging Alaskan environment.

The re-imagined Discovery at Sea starts on Grand Princess cruises from San Francisco, then rolls out to Caribbean Princess in March, Regal Princess in April, Sea Princess in October, and Island Princess in November.

Photo: Princess Cruises