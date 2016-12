In the first episode of our Countdown to Seabourn Encore, PortholeTV looks at the exciting initial timeline of construction through float out. From steel cutting and keel laying to the traditional coin ceremony and first float out, have a look at the beginning stages of this new luxury cruise ship. Then, stay tuned as we highlight a different feature of the ship each month — from cuisine and entertainment to accommodations and destinations — all the way to the ultimate launch in December 2016.