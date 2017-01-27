Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Jan. 27, 2017

and filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau will have a busy year, cruising with both Aqua Expeditions and Crystal Cruises. For Aqua Expeditions, Cousteau will host voyages aboard Aria Amazon and Aqua Mekong in South America and Southeast Asia. On Crystal Cruises, Cousteau will entertain and educate guests on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Esprit sailing in the South Pacific, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean. For both lines, his appearances will include showings of his films, stories of amazing living creatures, and reminiscences of conservation work with this father, Jacques Cousteau.