Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Jan. 20, 2017

Posted by on January 20, 2017
Brightline train in West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Brightline, the only privately funded passenger-rail system in America, has previewed the trains that will offer fast service between four of Florida’s busiest destinations: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.
    The first Brightline “trainset,” BrightBlue, was showcased at the Workshop b facility in West Palm Beach. The 100-percent Buy American set consists of two locomotives and four coaches with complimentary Wi-Fi, built-in power outlets for charging devices, multi-task seat trays, and special luggage racks. Larger items can also be stored in a luggage area at the back of the last coach.
    Four additional trainsets – BrightPink, BrightRed, BrightOrange, and BrightGreen – are under construction. BrightBlue will begin testing next week, and Brightline expects the first trains to be running between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach this summer.
  • Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has named its newest ship, currently being built in Seattle, National Geographic Venture. The ship, sister to National Geographic Quest, will have 50 cabins (22 with step-out balconies) and a fleet of 24 sea kayaks, paddle boards, snorkeling equipment, and Zodiacs, as well as a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), video microscope, a hydrophone and underwater cameras for exploring remote areas of the world.
  • Pearl Seas Cruises has arrived in Havana, the first newly approved cruise line to sail from Port Everglades on a Cuba cruise. PearlSeasPortEvergladesThe 10-night voyage also visits Trinidad, Santiago, and other destinations on a people-to-people cultural exchange. Pearl Mist has 11 sailings scheduled this spring, and even more planned for fall.
Photos: Brightline, Pearl Seas Cruises

