Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Jan. 13, 2017
- Six different Carnival Cruise Line ships have added private destination Princess Cays to their itineraries beginning in May 2017. Located at the southern tip of the Bahamian island of Eleuthera and operated by Carnival’s sister company Princess Cruises, the destination offers bars, restaurants, local crafts, clear water, white-sand beaches, and an observation tower looking over a 40-acre complex. Itineraries include select 7-day cruises aboard Carnival Pride from Baltimore; 5-day voyages aboard Carnival Ecstasy from Charleston; 8-day sailings on Carnival Conquest from Fort Lauderdale; 5-day voyages on Carnival Elation from Jacksonville; 4-day voyages aboard Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral; and 4-day cruises aboard Carnival Sensation from Miami.
- Carnival Cruise Line has also announced that Carnival Magic will say goodbye to Port Canaveral in September 2018, to be replaced by Carnival Breeze. Together with Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Liberty, the newcomer will carry 650,000 Carnival passengers annually from Port Canaveral.
- At the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, construction began on two luxury river yachts in a steel-cutting ceremony for Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel. The sister ships, 443 feet long and 36 feet wide, are scheduled to sail the Rhine, the Danube, the Main, and the Moselle rivers starting in 2018.
Today is another crowning achievement in the growth of the Crystal brand, as we take another step closer in further delivering the growing demand for a true luxury experience on Europe’s rivers,” says Crystal Cruises CEO Edie Rodriguez.
- UnCruise Adventures is offering guests four new wellness-themed cruises in 2017. The cruises, touring Alaska and Mexico’s Sea of Cortés, feature certified trainers, nutrition and skincare experts, and yogi masters from Life Time —The Healthy Way of Life Company. Healthy activities range from dedicated core strengthening classes to hands-on cooking tutorials, as well as excursions such as hiking, bushwhacking, paddle-boarding, and kayaking.
- Disney Cruise Line is welcoming Star Wars Day at Sea back to Disney Fantasy on select 2018 sailings. The fan-favorite event immerses guests in the Star Wars galaxy with familiar characters (like Darth Vader and C-3PO) and otherworldly events (like Jedi training and special film screenings) on board.
Photo: Princess Cruises