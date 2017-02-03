Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Feb. 3, 2017
- The private residential ship The World has broken the record for the furthest south ever sailed. The 43,188 g.r.t. ship, home to 145 residents and guests, sailed to 78°43•997´S in Antarctica’s Bay of Whales on January 28, under the command of Captain Dag H. Saevik, and assisted by luxury nautical adventure firm EYOS Expeditions.
“Explorers like Amundsen, Shackleton and Scott have always been driven to explore the furthest boundaries. However, not many people get to travel to the end of the earth from their own home,” says Saevik.
- Downton Abbey fans can enjoy a new way to cruise into their favorite countryside, on the London-based deluxe barge Magna Carta. Exclusive 6-night cruises for eight passengers sail up the Thames to Highclere Castle, where the popular show is filmed.
- Cunard Line has gone to the dogs in the very best way, by sponsoring the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 2017 Best in Show winner and owner will be offered an invitation to sail on a Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2. Cunard is the only line to offer dogs and cats passage on its Southampton-to-New York sailings, and recently expanded the kennels aboard Queen Mary 2.
Photo: The World/Andrew Peacock/www.footloosefotography.com