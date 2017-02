Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Feb. 10, 2017

“Wake up before sunrise and stroll the open decks. You will feel like you have the ship to yourself and can watch the sunrise and maybe even see your ship sail into the day's port of call. In the evening, walk the open decks again. Enjoy being on a ship at sea. Look at distant islands, the stars, and the moon. Don't miss the best show at sea, which is being put on by mother nature.” — John Shallo, Content Editor, Cruise Addicts