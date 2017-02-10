Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Feb. 10, 2017

Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Feb. 10, 2017
  • Fashion luminary Iris Apfel will be among the style celebrities aboard Queen Mary 2 for the second annual Transatlantic Fashion Week, August 31 – September 7, 2017. The bold trendsetter with the signature round glasses will introduce a showing of a documentary about her life’s work and will lead a Q&A session.
  • Crystal AirCruises has announced a partnership with Wine Spectator magazine which promises to add new depth to a 16-day Savoring the Winelands itinerary. Sommeliers and connoisseurs will accompany guests aboard a customized Boeing 777 to the famous vineyards and wine estates of Bordeaux, Champagne (Paris), Tuscany, Mendoza, Santiago, and Cape Town.
  • American Cruise Lines has become the national sponsor of Antiques Roadshow, the most-watched series on PBS. “The 8.5 million weekly viewers of Antiques Roadshow and guests of American Cruise Lines have a common bond,” says the river line’s Vice President Timothy Beebe. “They share a passion for American history and culture, which ultimately makes this sponsorship a perfect fit.”
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises starred on PBS, too, with the 2-year construction of Seven Seas Explorer as the       subject of NOVA’s Ultimate Cruise Ship program. The show follows engineers, shipbuilders, and designers as they plan, construct, and outfit the luxurious, all-balcony ship. You can watch it online here.

 

 

Photo credit: Iris Apfel / © Gabriel de la Chapelle

