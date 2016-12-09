Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Dec. 9, 2017
- Pop punk fans will be living loud aboard Norwegian Pearl on the Warped Rewind at Sea cruise, October 28 to November 1, 2017. Comedians, DJs, and bands like Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, Good Charlotte, Simple Plan, and The Starting Line (to name a few) will perform in five-plus venues as the ship travels from New Orleans to Cozumel. There’ll also be Q&As, artist-hosted activities, emo-night parties, and a costume contest and trick-or-treating on Halloween.
- Oceania Cruises is introducing a new tapas menu in the Terrace Café, with an ever-changing selection of destination-inspired small dishes every evening, including flavorful options like caramelized shrimp with onions and spicy chili sauce presented in a tasting spoon, molten cheese soufflé with chive velouté, and watermelon sweet Thai salad with cashews, fresh herbs, cucumber and sweet chili.
- Broadway and Hollywood are coming to Crystal Symphony for a Barbra Streisand-inspired Film & Theatre Festival sailing. Tribute artist Sharon Owens takes the stage in Streisand’s persona, while Tony-nominated actress Lainie Kazan and Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe-nominated songwriters Allan Rich and Jud Friedman will share tales of working with the diva and other stars of stage and screen. The 19-day cruise departs Los Angeles for New York on April 30, 2017.
Photo: Sixthman