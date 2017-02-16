Norwegian Cruise Line to Build Four (Maybe Six) New Ships

Cruise News – Feb. 16, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced it has reached an agreement with Fincantieri S.p.A. to construct the “next generation of extraordinary ships” for Norwegian Cruise Line. Four ships are on order for a contract price of €800 million ($851 million) each with deliveries in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, with an option for two additional ships to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

The four 140,000 gross ton, 3,300-guest ships (which are smaller than Norwegian’s three most recent classes of ships) will build upon the line’s Breakaway-Plus–Class ships (Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Bliss, and Norwegian Joy). One priority of the prototype design is energy efficiency, with the aim of optimizing fuel consumption and reducing the impact on the environment. Other innovative designs and first-at-sea features will be announced at a later date.

“As we continue to expand our global footprint, we are likely to add new homeports as we open up new markets, while also adding new ports worldwide,” said Frank del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., also noting the opportunity to explore into even more exotic ports across the globe. “This size vessel provides an optimal balance between deployment flexibility and earnings potential, while also offering Norwegian’s signature freedom and flexibility.”

Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating its 50-year anniversary this year, and Andy Stuart, the line’s president and CEO, said, “It is with great excitement that we look ahead to our next 50 years, which includes this next generation of ships that will offer guests the innovative experiences that have come to define the Norwegian Cruise Line brand.”

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line