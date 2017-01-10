Norwegian Bliss to Sail from Miami in Winter 2018

Cruise News – Jan. 10, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that Norwegian Bliss, the cruise line’s 16th ship, will seasonally homeport in Miami in winter 2018 following her inaugural summer season in Alaska. Beginning November 2018, the ship will sail 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruises from PortMiami, featuring calls in St. Thomas, Tortola, and Nassau.

Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide variety of accommodations including the line’s signature The Haven by Norwegian, Studio staterooms for solo travelers with virtual ocean views, as well as new connecting staterooms ideal for large groups and families traveling together.

The 3,900-guest ship, which will be purpose-built for Alaska cruising, includes a 20,000-square-foot, 180-degree Observation Lounge located at the front of the ship on Deck 15, plus another for The Haven by Norwegian, which also features 180-degree views from two decks, the same as the ship’s officers’ experience from the Bridge.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that we are once again bringing our newest and most innovative ship to Miami,” said Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As the Ca ribbean is our most sought-after winter destination, there was no question that Norwegian Bliss would sail from Miami.”

Following the completion of her Alaska cruising season, which launches June 2018 for 7-day cruises from Seattle, Norwegian Bliss will sail a 5-day Pacific Coastal sailing from Vancouver to Los Angeles, a series of 7- and 8-day day Mexican Riviera cruises, and a 14-day transit from Los Angeles to Miami through the new locks of the recently expanded Panama Canal.

The third ship in the line’s Breakaway-Plus class (the first was Norwegian Escape and the second is the upcoming Norwegian Joy), Norwegian Bliss’ hull art work was designed by marine life artist Wyland, and will feature sea creatures including a humpback whale and calf, sea turtles, a pelican, an albatross, and bottlenose dolphins.

Additional details on the ship’s dining, entertainment, and onboard offerings will be shared in the coming months. Norwegian Bliss’ cruises open for sale Wednesday, January 11, for travel partners and Latitudes members, and will open to all guests on Thursday, January 12.

Photos: Norwegian Cruise Line