Coin Ceremony for MSC Seaview Marks Milestone in MSC’s Expanding Fleet

Cruise News – Feb. 2, 2017

MSC Cruises has marked a key milestone in the building of its upcoming MSC Seaview with the celebration of the maritime tradition-rich coin ceremony, held at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard in Italy. MSC Seaview is the third next-generation megaship that will come into service under the line’s 10.2 billion 10-year investment plan.

The coin ceremony takes place when a ship’s keel is laid, at the early stages of its construction. Tradition dictates that two long-standing employees representing the shipyard and the ship owner act as godmothers for the ceremony, placing two coins under the new ship’s keel block as a sign of blessing and good fortune. Michela Bullo from Fincantieri and Loredana Giammusso from MSC Cruises performed the task.

“MSC Seaview will bring guests and the sea closer to each other, with a pioneering beach condo concept and other unique design and product elements that allow to make the most of the warmer weather,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “Every element of the ship is designed to enable guests to enjoy the outdoors in every aspect of their life on board, from cabins and suites with outdoor spaces, eating and drinking al fresco through to outdoor fitness facilities and luxury cabanas for spa treatments in the fresh air.”

MSC Seaview will come into service in June 2018 sailing the Western Mediterranean in her inaugural summer season and then continuing her deployment in Brazil as of November 2018. She will feature a maximum capacity of 5,179 guests and will be the second of two sister ships in the MSC Cruises’ Seaside generation. Her sister ship, MSC Seaside, also currently under construction at Fincantieri, is set to enter service in December 2017 and is scheduled to be christened in Miami, where she will homeport.

Photos: MSC Cruises