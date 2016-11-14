MSC Cruises Announces Its First-Ever World Cruise

Cruise News – Nov. 13, 2016

MSC Cruises has announced its first-ever World Cruise, set to sail round-trip from Genoa, January 5-May 3, 2019, aboard MSC Magnifica. The 119-day cruise will visit 32 countries across six continents, calling at 49 unique destinations including historic ports, bustling cities, and remote, exotic islands.

Highlights of the cruise include visits to exotic destinations from Tonga and Bora Bora to Cartagena and Aqaba to off-the-beaten-path Caribbean islands; exclusive shore experiences such as riding elephants of Pinnawela, snorkeling in the lagoons of Moorea, or touring Nga Bay National Park (guests will be able to book 15 complimentary shore excursions.); an above-industry average stay of 13 hours on shore per port of call; and extended stays in select ports including four full days in Polynesia, three full days in both Hawaii and San Francisco, and two full days in Los Angeles.

“When developing the World Cruise and its one-of-a-kind itinerary, we have listened to our guests feedback and know that, for many, the opportunity to travel the world in comfort and style is a lifelong aspiration,” said MSC Cruises’ CEO, Gianni Onorato. “As one of the world’s truly international cruise companies, making available to our guests and travelers from around the globe a product such as a World Cruise is a natural progression.”

Starting November 14, 2016, bookings are open exclusively to MSC Voyagers Club members who can book the entire World Cruise. Sales will open to the general public on December 14.

Photos: MSC Cruises