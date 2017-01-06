MasterChef Cruise Returns in November

Cruise News – Jan. 6, 2017

Foodie cruisers, take note! The third annual MasterChef Cruise sets sail November 12–19, 2017, from Fort Lauderdale to the Eastern Caribbean (Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Maarten, and Half Moon Cay) aboard Holland America Line’s Eurodam.

Presented by Endemol Shine North America, producers of the television series, and events company Life Journeys, the MasterChef Cruise will bring back current MasterChef season seven winner, Shaun O’Neale; former MasterChef winners winners Claudia Sandoval (Season Six) and Luca Manfé (Season Four); and fan favorite Brandi Mudd (Season Seven finalist). Each chef will bring to the table their individual specialties, techniques, and the ultimate show experience for fans.

The weeklong cruise will include opportunities for guests to improve their culinary skills by offering 15 hours of theater-style programming such as cooking demonstrations, mystery box challenges, pressure tests, and audience participation inspired by the show. A number of premium events and dining experiences will also be available. All events and programming are exclusive to MasterChef Cruise guests and will be announced at a later date.