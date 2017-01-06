MasterChef Cruise Returns in November

MasterChef Cruise Returns in November
MasterChef Cruise Returns in November
Posted by on January 6, 2017 in Cruise News, Holland America Line
0 Comments
MasterChef Cruise on Holland America Line

MasterChef Cruise Returns in November

Cruise News – Jan. 6, 2017

Foodie cruisers, take note! The third annual MasterChef Cruise sets sail November 12–19, 2017, from Fort Lauderdale to the Eastern Caribbean (Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Maarten, and Half Moon Cay) aboard Holland America Line’s Eurodam.

Presented by Endemol Shine North America, producers of the television series, and events company Life Journeys, the MasterChef Cruise will bring back current MasterChef season seven winner, Shaun O’Neale; former MasterChef winners winners Claudia Sandoval (Season Six) and Luca Manfé (Season Four); and fan favorite Brandi Mudd (Season Seven finalist). Each chef will bring to the table their individual specialties, techniques, and the ultimate show experience for fans.

The weeklong cruise will include opportunities for guests to improve their culinary skills by offering 15 hours of theater-style programming such as cooking demonstrations, mystery box challenges, pressure tests, and audience participation inspired by the show. A number of premium events and dining experiences will also be available. All events and programming are exclusive to MasterChef Cruise guests and will be announced at a later date.

< Previous: Cruise IoT Tech
Next: Cruise Deal >

Tags:,
Porthole Cruise Magazine
Whether you're a first-time or an experienced cruiser, the pages of Porthole Cruise Magazine will answer your questions, entice your senses, and inspire your next cruise. Featuring ship reviews, destination highlights, and stories and photography from cruises around the world, Porthole is available in both print and digital versions. Click here to subscribe.

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.