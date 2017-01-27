Cruise Deals of the Week – Jan. 27, 2017

Happy Year of the Rooster!

DEAL 1:

Cunard Line is ringing in the Chinese New Year with fares from $888 on trans-Atlantic, Caribbean, and New England & Canada voyages on Queen Mary 2, and voyages departing from Rome, Venice, Athens, Trieste, or Southampton on Queen Victoria.

Contact Cunard Line or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

Explore the Yangzi River, including the dramatic Three Gorges area, with 2-for-1 pricing on all Victoria Cruises 2017 voyages. Book by February 28, 2017.

Contact Victoria Cruises or your travel agent for more.

Photo: Windstar Cruises