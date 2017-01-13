Cruise Deals of the Week – Jan. 13, 2017

DEAL 1:
Asian river operator Pandaw Expeditions is offering discounts from 10 to 25 percent – as well as no single-cabin supplements – on voyages exploring Burma, Vietnam, and Cambodia.
Contact Pandaw Expeditions or your travel agent for more.
DEAL 2:
Save up to $1,200 per person on April voyages aboard French Country Waterways’ luxury barges. All 6-night sailings include excursions and a dinner ashore at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Contact French Country Waterways or your travel agent for more.
DEAL 3:
Social impact brand Fathom is offering $100 off Dominican-Cuban cruises departing on February 26, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, and May 7, meaning that cruises visiting Cuba and the Dominican Republic start as low as $499.
Contact Fathom or your travel agent for more.