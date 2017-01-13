Cruise Deals of the Week – Jan. 13, 2017

Cruise Deals of the Week – Jan. 13, 2017
Cruise Deals of the Week – Jan. 13, 2017
Posted by on January 13, 2017 in Cruise News, French Country Waterways, Pandaw Expeditions, River Cruising
0 Comments
cruise deals

DEAL 1:

Asian river operator Pandaw Expeditions is offering discounts from 10 to 25 percent – as well as no single-cabin supplements – on voyages exploring Burma, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Contact Pandaw Expeditions or your travel agent for more.

 

DEAL 2:

Save up to $1,200 per person on April voyages aboard French Country Waterways’ luxury barges. All 6-night sailings include excursions and a dinner ashore at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Contact French Country Waterways or your travel agent for more.

 

DEAL 3:

Social impact brand Fathom is offering $100 off Dominican-Cuban cruises departing on February 26, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, and May 7, meaning that cruises visiting Cuba and the Dominican Republic start as low as $499.

Contact Fathom or your travel agent for more.

< Previous: Princess Youth
Next: News Briefs >

Tags:, ,
Porthole Cruise Magazine
Whether you're a first-time or an experienced cruiser, the pages of Porthole Cruise Magazine will answer your questions, entice your senses, and inspire your next cruise. Featuring ship reviews, destination highlights, and stories and photography from cruises around the world, Porthole is available in both print and digital versions. Click here to subscribe.

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.