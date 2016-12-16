Cruise Deals of the Week – Dec. 16, 2017

DEAL #1:

Princess Cruises is holding an anniversary sale, now through February 28, 2017, with up to $600 in onboard spending money per stateroom on select cruises and cruisetours departing summer 2017 through spring 2018. Guests booking a balcony stateroom or better get free specialty dining.

Contact Princess Cruises or your travel agent for more.
DEAL #2:

Windstar Cruises is offering holiday shoppers a “Nautical and Nice” event through December 23, with savings on more than 100 cruises along with a bonus gift of $100 shipboard credit.

Contact Windstar Cruises or your travel agent for more.

