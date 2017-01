Cruise Deal of the Week – Jan. 6, 2017

River operator Emerald Waterways is offering free round-trip airfare from major U.S. and Canadian gateways to any 2017 European itinerary. The free offer extends to guests booking a Balcony Suite, including Panorama Balcony Suite, Riverview Suite, Grand Balcony Suite and Owner’s One Bedroom Suite; guests booking a stateroom cabin category can get reduced airfare. Book by March 31, 2017.

Contact Emerald Waterways or your travel agent for more.