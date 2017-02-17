Cruise Deals of the Week – Feb. 17, 2017

DEAL 1: Expedition line Hurtigruten is offering deals on their coastal itineraries, including $250 off per person plus $200 (1,600 NOK) in onboard credit on 12-day voyages, $150 per person savings and $100 onboard credit on southward voyages, and $100 off per person and $100 per person onboard credit on northward voyages. Book by March 31, 2017.

Contact Hurtigruten or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2: French Country Waterways is offering savings of $1,000 per person on August 27 and October 1, 2017, departures of their “Spirit of Burgundy” cruises.

Contact French Country Waterways, Ltd.,or your travel agent for more.