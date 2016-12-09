Cruise Deals of the Week – Dec. 9, 2016

DEAL 1:

Tall-ship operator Star Clippers is offering free pre- and post-cruise hotel stays for Mediterranean sailings aboard Royal Clipper and Star Flyer in 2017, a value over $500.

Contact Star Clippers or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

Cunard is holding an Upgrades on Us promotion, with free double upgrades from Inside to Balcony, 50 percent reduced deposits, free drinks in Grill Suites, and free gratuities for past guests who book cruises between now and February 28, 2017. Offer extends to select itineraries on Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth.

Contact Cunard Line or your travel agent for more.