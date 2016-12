Cruise Deal of the Week – Dec. 23, 2016

MSC Cruises has started a one-year countdown to MSC Seaside’s arrival at PortMiami, and is offering an inaugural deal with a value up to $600 to celebrate. Prices start at $539 per person and include perks like shipboard credit, Wi-Fi packages, mealtime drinks packages (including unlimited wine and beer with dinner) and more.

Contact MSC Cruises or your travel agent for more.