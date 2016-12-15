Carnival Cruise Line Gets Third Vista-Class Ship

Posted by on December 15, 2016 in Carnival Cruise Line, Cruise News
Carnival Vista on the sunlit sea, having just been delivered.

Cruise News – Dec. 15, 2016

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that a new 133,500-ton cruise ship, which will be the third in the line’ Vista-class series, will join the fleet in late 2019. The ship, under contract with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, was originally designated for the P&O Cruises Australia brand. In conjunction with this change, Carnival Splendor will be transferred to P&O Cruises Australia in late 2019.

The ship will offer many of Carnival’s most popular guest features, a wide range of accommodation types, and a number of new innovations unique to this ship, whose name, homeport, and itinerary details will be announced at a later date.

Carnival Vista has proven to be the most innovative and popular ship we’ve ever introduced,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Consumer, travel agent, and media reaction to the Vista-class design has been extraordinary, and we are elated to have two additional ships in this spectacular series now joining our fleet.”

Carnival Vista, the line’s newest flagship, debuted in May 2016 and is currently sailing its inaugural Caribbean season from Miami. The second in the class, Carnival Horizon, is scheduled to be delivered in March 2018.

Duffy added that the introduction of these ships provides the opportunity to offer the Vista-class experience from a variety of homeports and on new itineraries.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

