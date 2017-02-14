Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruises to Cuba

Cruise News – Feb. 14, 2017

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it’s received approval to sail to Cuba, and will be adding the Cuban capital of Havana to select Carnival Paradise cruises. The overnight visits to Havana will be featured on a dozen 4- and 5-day cruises aboard Carnival Paradise departing from the Port of Tampa starting June 29, 2017.

Four-day cruises will depart June 29, July 13, August 24, September 7 and 21, and October 5 and 19, 2017, as well as May 3, 2018, and include a daytime and overnight visit to Havana. Five-day voyages will depart August 14 and 28, September 25, and October 9, 2017, and include a daytime and overnight visit to Havana as well as a stop in either Cozumel or Key West.

“Cuba is an island jewel unique from anywhere else in the Caribbean and we are thrilled to have this rare opportunity to take our guests to this fascinating destination,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The opportunity to visit Havana, combined with the fun, relaxed ambiance, and wide variety of amenities and features offered on Carnival Paradise, will make for a truly one-of-a-kind vacation experience,” she added.

The visits to Havana comply with regulations of the U.S. Department of Treasury that permit travel operators to transport approved travelers to Cuba to engage in activities as defined by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Carnival Paradise guests will be able to choose from a range of shore excursions that showcase Cuba’s vibrant culture and beauty, along with the island’s warm and friendly people and centuries-old architectural landmarks.

The number of cruise ships to sail from the United States to Cuba has significantly increased in the past several months. In December 2016, for example, several major cruise lines announced approval to sail to Cuba, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Azamara Club Cruises.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

